Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Announces Full Accessibility Of Assets For Mt. Gox Creditors And Unveils Separate Plan For UK Customers

In Brief Crypto exchange Bitstamp announced that the assets credited to Mt. Gox creditors are now accessible after the completion of security checks.

European cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp announced via the social media platform X that the assets credited to creditors of the Mt. Gox Bitcoin exchange on Bitstamp are now fully accessible following the completion of security checks.

The company also mentioned that a separate distribution plan will be implemented for customers in the United Kingdom, with updates to be provided as developments occur. However, it is anticipated that United Kingdom customers will receive their restored assets within the upcoming months.

Merely 20,000 former users of Mt. Gox are slated to receive their funds in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as part of the restitution procedures. Creditors who selected Bitstamp as their exchange will have their restored assets delivered to their Bitstamp accounts. Furthermore, many recipients are expected to realize notable gains, as Bitcoin was valued at around $600 at the time of the Mt. Gox collapse. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $67,485, reflecting a 4.11% increase over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Mt. Gox Creditors To Receive $9B In Bitcoin And $55M In Bitcoin Cash

Mt. Gox was operational from 2010 to 2014 and, at its peak, was responsible for 70% of Bitcoin transactions. The exchange began to experience problems in early 2014, with individuals reporting difficulties in withdrawing funds. By February of that year, Mt. Gox had suspended all trading activities.

On February 28th, 2014, Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan, disclosing that around 850,000 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $450 million at that time, were missing. Subsequent investigations found that Mt. Gox had been insolvent for a period prior to its collapse, with large amounts of Bitcoin unaccounted for due to security vulnerabilities and poor management.

Individuals impacted by the 2014 hacking incident have been waiting for a decade to receive compensation. In June 2024, Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi announced that repayments of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash would commence in July 2024. At that time, the total value of the assets to be repaid was approximately $9 billion in Bitcoin and $55 million in Bitcoin Cash.

