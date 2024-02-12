Opinion Technology
February 12, 2024

Meta’s Quest VR Headsets Designed for Advertisements Not Great Experiences, claims Soundscape CEO Eric Alexander

by
Published: February 12, 2024 at 8:52 am Updated: February 12, 2024 at 8:52 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 12, 2024 at 8:52 am

In Brief

Founder and CEO of Soundscape, Eric Alexander asserts that Meta’s VR headsets only serve advertisements rather than immersive experiences.

Meta's Quest VR Headsets Designed for Advertisements Not Great Experiences, Claims Soundscape CEO Eric Alexander

Meta recently shared its Q4 revenue, where the company reached a notable milestone by exceeding $1 billion in revenue — largely driven by sales of its VR headsets. Meta showed a 25% year-over-year rise in revenue and a substantial 201% increase in net income for the three months.

Despite this financial success, industry leaders are raising concerns regarding the quality of its metaverse offerings.

In a conversation with Metaverse Post — Eric Alexander, Soundscape’s founder and CEO shared that Meta’s strategy has always been to sell hardware at a loss to prevent other innovators from competing.

“This quarter, we see the greatest example of that yet, with Meta spending over $5B to achieve $1B in revenue. The story of Meta is a story of continual loss since the quality of their VR offerings is so low that people will not participate unless they are essentially getting paid to do so,” Alexander said.

Soundscape is the hybrid reality musical metaverse project of Denver artist and entrepreneur Alexander.

“Soundscape doesn’t have billions of dollars to pump into its musical metaverse as Zuckerberg does, yet we created an unparalleled immersive experience,” Alexander added. “Losing 80% in 3 months’ time is a strange achievement to be celebrating.”

Soundscape’s Edge Over Meta in the Virtual World

According to Alexander, data reveals that Meta headsets have been on the shelf for many years, collecting dust shortly after purchase. If the experience were compelling, that wouldn’t be the case.

He added that Meta’s VR headset Quest is not designed to deliver immersive experiences; rather it is intended to serve advertisements, steal user data, and prevent others who can’t stomach billion-dollar losses from competing.

On the contrary, he asserts that Soundscape’s VR experiences are built for the love of music and visual arts, not just for corporate earnings. It’s a passion project designed for maximum immersion without worrying about trying to corner the market and appeasing investors.

Soundscape Vs Meta

“We believe VR and AR need to be great first before making them accessible. We need virtual experiences that are more than just a novelty. Soundscape is designed as a silver bullet to Meta, to ensure humans worldwide will always have access to pure, beautiful virtual spaces of the highest quality to connect within. We never had that choice in the social media era, but Soundscape is here to make sure we do in the metaverse,” Alexander told Metaverse Post.

The disparity in user experience between Soundscape and Meta’s metaverse is primarily attributed to technological factors.

Alexander emphasized that Soundscape utilizes the latest GPU hardware from Nvidia, providing exponentially more power than what is available in a Meta headset. This increased power allows Soundscape to create larger, more detailed worlds with compelling avatars, simulating reality rather than merely imitating it as Meta does.

Furthermore, he criticizes Meta’s use of the Unity game engine, which he deems vastly inferior to the Unreal Engine, limiting Meta’s ability to create high-quality 3D experiences. He argues that Meta’s reliance on pre-rendered CGI fails to match up to real-world experiences, ultimately damaging consumer confidence.

Alexander also shared advice for Meta – “Meta needs significant hardware and reputation improvements to address quality concerns and counteract its negative brand image, with its current losses exceeding $50 billion.”

“Meta’s existence will continue to poison the well and damage long-term VR adoption. Every day, I meet others who have sworn off the metaverse because they don’t like nor trust Zuckerberg,” he explained. “Those who have used Meta’s offerings all come to the same conclusion — they would rather connect with others in the real world than spend time using the Quest.”

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin Soars Near $49000 Amid Record Inflows and Halving Optimism

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Ethereum Price Could Hit $5,300 during 2024, Finds Ethereum Price Predictions Report

by Alisa Davidson
February 09, 2024

Quantum Computing Innovations Pave the Way for Advanced Financial Portfolio Optimization, says Classiq CEO Nir Minerbi

by Kumar Gandharv
February 09, 2024

Blockchain Integration adds Massive Value to AAA Gaming Experiences, claims Shrapnel’s Mark Yeend

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

SafeMoon’s $11.2M in Abnormal Transfers to Liquidity Pools Sparks Concerns Post Bankruptcy

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

Bitcoin Ordinals Founder Casey Rodarmor Seeks Community Advice on RUNE Creation 

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

SyncSwap Launches 404 Wrapper on zkSync to Ease NFT Interoperability

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Backpack Launches Trading Points System on Solana to Enhance User Engagement

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitcoin Ordinals Founder Casey Rodarmor Seeks Community Advice on RUNE Creation 
News Report Technology
Bitcoin Ordinals Founder Casey Rodarmor Seeks Community Advice on RUNE Creation 
by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024
SyncSwap Launches 404 Wrapper on zkSync to Ease NFT Interoperability
News Report Technology
SyncSwap Launches 404 Wrapper on zkSync to Ease NFT Interoperability
by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Bitcoin Soars Near $49000 Amid Record Inflows and Halving Optimism
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Soars Near $49000 Amid Record Inflows and Halving Optimism
by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Ethereum Price Could Hit $5,300 during 2024, Finds Ethereum Price Predictions Report
Markets News Report
Ethereum Price Could Hit $5,300 during 2024, Finds Ethereum Price Predictions Report
by Alisa Davidson
February 9, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.