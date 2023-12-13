Google, Meta and Qualcomm Form ‘CODE’, a Coalition to Promote Open Digital Ecosystems

In a collaborative effort, tech giants including Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Qualcom and seven other companies joined forces on Wednesday, to form the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems (CODE) — a collective initiative responding to new European Union (EU) tech regulations.

According to the alliance, it seeks to advocate for open digital platforms, potentially mitigating the impact of future legislation.

The group pledged to collaborate with academia, policymakers and industry peers to explore and implement digital openness, especially within the framework of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and forthcoming EU regulatory developments.

DMA stands out as one of the most stringent pieces of legislation globally, specifically targeting the dominance of top technology companies in the market. The primary objective is to simplify the process for individuals to transition between competing services, encompassing social media platforms, internet browsers, and app stores.

The European Union (EU) Commission has designated 22 services offered by major tech companies as “gatekeepers” of online services.

This categorization entails a mandate for these companies, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and ByteDance (owner of TikTok), to ensure interoperability of their messaging apps with competitors.

Moreover, users will now have the authority to determine which apps are pre-installed on their devices. The DMA has imposed a six-month deadline for these tech giants to comply with required regulations.

Elevating User Privacy for Greater Business Empowerment

Crucially, under the DMA, gatekeeper services are now obligated to obtain explicit consent before tracking users for advertising purposes. This provision marks a significant shift in privacy and user control over data.

Additionally, the legislation empowers business customers utilizing online advertising services from Amazon, Google, and Meta to request access to data collected in connection with their campaigns. This move is poised to provide business customers with valuable insights, a resource that has traditionally been concealed from their purview.

The coalition aims to achieve its objectives through cross-industry collaboration, promoting seamless connectivity, and advocating for interoperable systems. With this partnership, CODE envisions unlocking digital ecosystems for greater accessibility and efficiency in the European tech landscape.

