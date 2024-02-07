Business News Report
February 07, 2024

Sky Mavis Teams Up With GMonsters to Launch ‘Fight League’ Web3 Games on Ronin

Published: February 07, 2024 at 9:00 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 07, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Sky Mavis partnered with GMonsters to launch new web3 gaming titles from the Fight League franchise on Ronin, with support from MIXI.

Sky Mavis and MIXI Partnerwith GMonsters to Launch 'Fight League' Web3 Games on Ronin

Blockchain-based video game development studio Sky Mavis announced a partnership with a Japanese entertainment and gaming company – GMonsters to launch new titles from the Fight League franchise. It will be launched on Ronin, an Ethereum sidechain network designed for gaming.

MIXI, the Japan-based mobile game and app publisher, owns the Fight League IP and will provide comprehensive support to GMonsters, including planning, production, and supervision throughout the game development process.

“Our partnership with GMonsters, with the support of MIXI, will help us achieve Ronin’s strategy to have high-quality games for user bases and regions,” Trung Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Sky Mavis told Metaverse Post.

“We are committed to bringing IP that will transcend gaming culture to Ronin and Fight League’s strong IP helps us deliver on this commitment to the community. As part of our developer partnerships strategy, we are looking to cultivate East Asian anime/entertainment IP holders and working with Japan-based GMonsters and Mixi is a step in this direction,” Nguyen added.

According to the announcement, Ronin users can join the closed beta test of Fight League Survivor in Q1 2024.

GMonsters, known for titles such as Crossy Road, Ski Safari, Plant vs Zombies 2, and Sonic Dash 2, is developing new gaming experiences rooted in original and established intellectual properties, starting with Fight League.

Regarding the partnership, Nguyen said, “While MIXI brings the Fight League IP, GMonsters’ track record in game development assures quality and innovation. With MIXI Producer’s oversight, we’re hopeful this partnership will enrich the Ronin ecosystem with engaging new gaming experiences.”

Additionally, GMonsters plans to release three games under the Fight League IP, with the first title, Fight League Survivor, an arcade game catering to casual players with straightforward controls and featuring weekly challenges.

“Fight League Survivor is a fast-paced arcade survival game where players must defend their avatar against hordes of monsters. We are excited for the Ronin community to participate in the closed beta test this quarter,” said Sky Mavis’ Nguyen.

Sky Mavis Unveils Future Roadmap to Grow Web3 Gaming

In the last year, Sky Mavis announced partnerships with nine diverse game studios; the migration of Pixels, one of the popular web3 games to Ronin; teamed up with the NFT project, Cyberkongz, to launch their Genkai mint; and experienced a 350% surge in daily active addresses on Ronin. 

“Last year we focused on building and this year we are focused on growth. We aim to bring 16 partner studios/games to Ronin in 2024. We’d like to conclude the year by opening up the Ronin network for anyone to deploy their games on it,” Sky Mavis’ Trung Nguyen told Metaverse Post. “Games that gain traction will be integrated into the Mavis Hub, our Steam-like platform for game curation.”

In 2024, Sky Mavis plans to build upon this growth for Ronin to become the best place to develop and grow web3 games and expand the ecosystem’s influence.

According to Nguyen, Ronin’s strategy focuses on delivering live, engaging games that people want to play, which contrasts with some projects prioritizing hype over product delivery.

Additionally, he added that Japan’s leadership in animation and gaming, with its high-quality IPs, positions it as a critical market for NFTs and web3 games.

