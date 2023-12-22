India Harnesses AI for Weather Prediction, Aims to Tackle Growing Flood and Drought Issues

India is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for climate modeling — to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of its nowcast and short-range weather forecasts, amid a surge in torrential rains, floods and droughts.

The independent Centre for Science and Environment estimates that nearly 3,000 lives were claimed by such events this year alone, a senior government official told Reuters. Recognizing the need for advanced solutions, weather agencies globally are turning to AI, a technology known for its cost-effectiveness and speed improvements.

India, where 1.4 billion people reside, and being the world’s second-largest producer of rice, wheat and sugar, accurate weather forecasting is of paramount importance.

Early this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed how the organization is experimenting with AI to improve nowcast and short-range weather forecasts, crucial predictions that span a duration from three hours to seven days.

In the initial stages of this transformative initiative, the IMD anticipates a timeline of one to two years for the development of AI-powered products. However, the country had already established a dedicated group of scientists focused on AI research. The IMD has also strategically forged collaborations with institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), universities and select private stakeholders.

AI Boosts Localized Weather Forecasting

IMD relies on numerical weather prediction modeling for forecasts and has a wealth of observational and model data over the years.

India possesses digital observational data dating back to 1901, with parameters such as temperature, wind and rainfall. Satellite data has been available since 1983, while radar data, on the rise in recent years — has been accessible from 2002 and onwards. The IMD sees this extensive dataset, depicting both current atmospheric conditions and future characteristics derived from models, as a valuable resource for AI to extract insights.

By leveraging these vast datasets, AI can extract valuable insights, offering meteorologists a more comprehensive understanding of atmospheric conditions. The predictive power of AI becomes especially pronounced when dealing with massive volumes of data, enabling streamlined decision-making processes in the face of dynamic weather patterns.

Moreover, AI’s adaptive learning capabilities allow it to analyze complex climate patterns, improving forecast accuracy and resolution. This is crucial for providing village or panchayat-wise forecasts, catering to localized needs.

As climate variability continues to pose challenges, the incorporation of AI emerges as a strategic tool, empowering meteorologists with advanced analytical capabilities and contributing to the resilience of communities in the face of changing weather dynamics.

