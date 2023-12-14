GPAI Member Countries Adopt the New Delhi Declaration on Artificial Intelligence

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, a document that places particular emphasis on the potential risks associated with AI. Following an intense five-hour ministerial council meeting at the GPAI, consensus was reached on the adoption of the declaration.

The accord, adopted by 28 countries, addresses pressing concerns such as misinformation, disinformation, personal data security, and the profound threats posed to human rights and democracy. Moreover, the development comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impassioned call for collaborative efforts among nations to establish a robust global framework for AI.

India has also put forth a proposal to host a GPAI Global Governance Summit to finalize the suggested framework within the next six months.

The declaration states that:

“We acknowledge the need to harness new opportunities and mitigate the risks arising from the development, deployment, and use of such technologies. This includes concerns around misinformation and disinformation, unemployment, lack of transparency and fairness, protection of intellectual property and personal data, and threats to human rights and democratic values.”

It further mentions that GPAI will play an important role in “addressing contemporary AI issues, including generative AI, through applied AI projects aimed at addressing societal problems and global challenges, maximizing the benefits and mitigating associated risks.”

The declaration also signifies a collective commitment to developing AI applications in healthcare and agriculture, with a specific emphasis on addressing the needs of the Global South in AI development.

Towards a Future of Inclusive AI Development

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology of India, emphasized the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by the 29 GPAI member countries.

“The declaration promises to position GPAI at the front and center of shaping the future of AI in terms of both innovation and collaborative AI development between partner nations. Countries have committed to implementing AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, and various other areas of common concern,” he stated.

Notable figures in the GPAI Summit included Jean-Noel Barrot, the Minister of Digital Affairs for France; Hiroshi Yoshida, the Vice-Minister of Internal Affairs for Japan; and Viscount Jonathan Camrose, the Minister of AI and Intellectual Property for the UK.

France’s Barrot applauded Japan for establishing a third ‘expert support centre’ for AI, complementing existing centers in Canada and France.



“In the next few months under the Indian presidency of GPAI, we will be discussing how we can pool some of our expert resources with that of OECD to extend our reach and ability to come up with the best possible solutions for the governance and deployment of AI for the good of our people,” said France’s Barrot.

Both Yoshida and Camrose emphasized the importance of inclusivity in GPAI’s role in the global development of AI. Yoshida expressed the body’s desire to “encourage more developing countries to join GPAI.”

As the GPAI Summit concluded on Thursday, the Indian Government is set to unveil its official AI policy under the India AI Program on January 10. Global discussions on AI regulations will continue at the Korea Safety Summit in mid-2024.

