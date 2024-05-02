Business News Report Technology
May 02, 2024

Hong Kong Legislative Council Member Wu Jiezhuang Signals Civil Suit Against JPEX Crypto Exchange

by
Published: May 02, 2024 at 8:19 am Updated: May 02, 2024 at 8:19 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 02, 2024 at 8:19 am

In Brief

Wu Jiezhuang revealed that legal professionals are in contact with those affected by JPEX incident, a civil lawsuit would be filed shortly.

Hong Kong Legislative Council Member Wu Jiezhuang Signals Civil Suit Against JPEX Crypto Exchange

During a press conference with the representatives from the Web3 sector in Hong Kong, Wu Jiezhuang, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, revealed that legal professionals are currently in direct communication with individuals affected by the incident related to the cryptocurrency exchange JPEX. He indicated that the process of filing a civil lawsuit would be initiated shortly.

Approximately six months have elapsed since the JPEX incident unfolded, coinciding with significant advancements within the Web3 sector during this period. A notable outcome of these developments is the heightened awareness among the public regarding the significance of engaging with licensed institutions, he further added.

Wu Jiezhuang additionally proposed that the government of the Special Administrative Regions (SAR) consider augmenting resources dedicated to investor education. This measure aims to ensure that the public comprehends the high-risk nature of virtual assets as investment instruments characterized by volatile fluctuations. Hence, individuals are advised to acquire comprehensive knowledge about related products before committing to investment decisions.

Hong Kong’s JPEX Scandal Emerges As Largest Financial Fraud: 70 Individuals Arrested, $29.37M Frozen So Far

Emerging as one of the largest alleged financial fraud cases in Hong Kong, the JPEX scandal surfaced in September last year following accusations by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The cryptocurrency trading firm was identified as an unlicensed platform and was accused of engaging in suspicious activities.

Despite facing criticism, the exchange remained defiant and imposed a significant fee on users for withdrawing virtual assets. Additionally, it suspended the operations of its Earn program due to an ongoing liquidity crisis. Although spot trades persisted, users reported that the platform imposed a withdrawal fee of 999, with a maximum withdrawal limit of 1000 USDT.

Subsequently, the local police received 1,641 complaints, collectively involving assets valued at approximately $152 million. According to reports from April 2024, Hong Kong authorities have arrested over 70 individuals and frozen approximately $29.37 million in assets related to the case up to this point.

The incident also had a wider impact as regulatory authorities in Hong Kong expedited the approval process for new products offered by licensed virtual asset operators and implemented stricter supervision over platforms found to be non-compliant.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Galxe Partners With Jambo To Expand Global Accessibility To Web3

by Alisa Davidson
May 02, 2024

AltLayer Enters Second Phase Of Its Staking Initiative, Introduces reALT Token

by Alisa Davidson
May 02, 2024

BNB Chain Releases Q1 2024 Report, Highlights 55.8% Reduction In Its Value Loss, While BSC TVL Soars By 70.8%

by Alisa Davidson
May 02, 2024

Naver and Kakao’s Kaia: The New Asian Blockchain Powerhouse Poised to Disrupt Global Crypto Markets

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Galxe Partners With Jambo To Expand Global Accessibility To Web3

by Alisa Davidson
May 02, 2024

AltLayer Enters Second Phase Of Its Staking Initiative, Introduces reALT Token

by Alisa Davidson
May 02, 2024

BNB Chain Releases Q1 2024 Report, Highlights 55.8% Reduction In Its Value Loss, While BSC TVL Soars By 70.8%

by Alisa Davidson
May 02, 2024

Aave Labs Unveils ‘Aave 2030’ Proposal Including Aave V4 Protocol Launch

by Alisa Davidson
May 02, 2024

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More

Samourai Wallet Founders Accused of Facilitating $2B in Darknet Deals

The apprehension of the Samourai Wallet founders represents a notable setback for the industry, underscoring the persistent ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Galxe Partners With Jambo To Expand Global Accessibility To Web3
Business News Report Technology
Galxe Partners With Jambo To Expand Global Accessibility To Web3
by Alisa Davidson
May 2, 2024
Google’s Med-Gemini Poised to Give a Head Start to GPT-4 With Its Superior Performance in Healthcare
AI Wiki News Software Technology
Google’s Med-Gemini Poised to Give a Head Start to GPT-4 With Its Superior Performance in Healthcare
by Zhauhazyn Shaden
May 2, 2024
AltLayer Enters Second Phase Of Its Staking Initiative, Introduces reALT Token
Markets News Report Technology
AltLayer Enters Second Phase Of Its Staking Initiative, Introduces reALT Token
by Alisa Davidson
May 2, 2024
BNB Chain Releases Q1 2024 Report, Highlights 55.8% Reduction In Its Value Loss, While BSC TVL Soars By 70.8%
Markets News Report Technology
BNB Chain Releases Q1 2024 Report, Highlights 55.8% Reduction In Its Value Loss, While BSC TVL Soars By 70.8%
by Alisa Davidson
May 2, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.