May 02, 2024

Galxe Partners With Jambo To Expand Global Accessibility To Web3

May 02, 2024
Anastasiia O
In Brief

Galxe partnered with Jambo to incorporate its financial technologies into Jambo’s mobile phones, enhancing their digital offerings for users.

Galxe Partners With Jambo To Integrate Its Technology Into JamboPhone, Expands Global Accessibility To Web3

Web3 infrastructure and digital credential network Galxe (GAL) disclosed a new collaboration with Jambo, an African-based Web3 mobile technology firm. This partnership aims to seamlessly incorporate Galxe’s financial technologies into Jambo’s mobile phones, enhancing their digital offerings for users.

The Galxe integration with Jambo will introduce integrated quests, collaborative features, and the pre-installation of the Galxe App on JamboPhones for the Jambo community, granting users access to the Galxe ecosystem. Meanwhile, the Jambo campaign on Galxe Compass will provide extra interactive experiences along with incentives.

Furthermore, the partnership will enable Galxe’s GAL stakers to accrue JamboPoints based on their contributions to the Galxe ecosystem. Moreover, GAL stakers and the wider Galxe community will also be eligible to receive JamboPhones as part of the benefits.

Developed by Jambo, the JamboPhone stands as the first Web3 smartphone product within the Aptos public blockchain ecosystem, a collaborative effort between Jambo Technology and the Aptos Foundation. Available in more than 120 countries, these phones serve as a gateway to Web3. The company’s overarching objective is to build the Web3 mobile infrastructure tailored for emerging markets.

Galxe’s New GAL Staking Feature Enables Users To Gain Rewards Through Galxe Earn

Galxe functions as a Web3 infrastructure and digital credential network, enabling Web3 interactions via the usage of modular AI, digital identity, and blockchain technologies. The network’s Identity Protocol represents a foundational layer for managing secure and self-sovereign digital identities.

Along with the protocol, Galxe develops a range of products such as Galxe Quest, Galxe Passport, Galxe Score, and Galxe Compass. As of now, the platform boasts a community exceeding 18 million engaged members and collaborates with nearly 4,900 brands.

Recently, Galxe launched GAL Staking, a novel feature crafted to enable community members to earn rewards via its platform for precision-targeted airdrops, Galxe Earn. By utilizing this feature, users can leverage staked GAL tokens to take part in airdrops organized by Galxe Earn.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

