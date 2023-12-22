Denmark Researchers Develop AI Calculator that Predicts ‘Human Death’ with 78% Accuracy

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark developed an AI algorithm – “doom calculator” – which helps predict human death.

Researchers at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) developed an artificial intelligence algorithm, referred to as the “doom calculator, ” which helps predict death.

The algorithm, officially named Life2vec, successfully predicted deaths within four years in over 75% of cases, as per the study published in the Nature Computational Science online journal. Additionally, the AI model was able to correctly predict those who had died by 2020 about 78% of the time, researchers say in the report.

According to the researchers, they collected data on more than 6 million people from Denmark, including information on age, health, education, jobs, income and other life events. Moreover, the dataset was provided by the Danish government, which collaborated on the research.

What sets this model apart is its unique approach – operating akin to a chatbot, it leverages existing details to forecast individuals’ lifespans.

Sune Lehmann, lead author of the December 2023 study titled “Using Sequence Of Life-Events To Predict Human Lives,” shed light on the innovative methodology in an exclusive interview with The New York Post. He explained, “We use the technology behind ChatGPT (something called transformer models) to analyze human lives by representing each person as the sequence of events that happens in their life.”

Unlike conventional AI models, Life2vec delves into the intricate details of an individual’s life, encompassing factors such as income, profession, residence and health history.

Lehmann explained why they use this method by comparing it to how words make sentences. Just like words come together in a meaningful way, events happen in a certain order in our lives. They chose to predict when someone might pass away because it’s something people have been studying for a long time.

This allows them to use AI to understand an important part of human life.

To check if Life2vec really works well, the researchers looked at a big group of 6 million people in Denmark from different backgrounds between 2008 and 2020.

They used Life2vec to figure out which people were likely to live for at least four more years after January 1, 2016. The study showed that their data was flexible and could be used to create detailed timelines of how each person moves through time. This helps understand the different paths people take in life.

Life2vec Sparks Ethical AI Debate

In addition to its promising ability to predict life outcomes, the advent of life2vec prompts a critical examination of the ethical and societal implications associated with AI-driven mortality predictions.

The accuracy and efficiency of the algorithm raise questions about the potential consequences of such foresight, including issues of privacy, consent, and the psychological impact on individuals and their families. As society grapples with the ever-expanding capabilities of AI, a broader conversation emerges regarding the responsible use of technology in understanding and navigating the complexities of human existence.

Striking a delicate balance between technological advancements and ethical considerations becomes imperative as we tread into uncharted territories, reshaping the contours of the relationship between artificial intelligence and humanity.

The ongoing discourse seeks to establish guidelines and frameworks that ensure the ethical deployment of AI, fostering a future where technological innovation aligns seamlessly with the preservation of human dignity and well-being.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv