Particle Network Announces EVM-compatible Account Abstraction Protocol ‘BTC Connect’

In Brief Particle Network announced BTC Connect, an EVM-compatible account abstraction protocol designed for Bitcoin and Ordinal ecosystem developers.

Web3 infrastructure provider Particle Network introduced BTC Connect — an EVM-compatible account abstraction protocol designed for developers operating in the Bitcoin and Ordinal ecosystem.

The primary goal of BTC Connect is to facilitate the adoption of the account abstraction framework in Bitcoin, streamlining the development process of applications ready for mass-market deployment, capitalizing on the security and intrinsic value of the Bitcoin network.

By leveraging ERC-4337 design and Layer 2 EVM-compatible chains, BTC Connect incorporates features like Smart Account, Paymaster, Bundler, Bitcoin ecosystem exclusive wallet Modal and the full-chain rune inscription protocol (Omnichain Inscription Protocol).

This enables developers in the realm of Ordinals and inscriptions to offer users benefits such as access to gasless trades and account programmability.

Furthermore, all existing Bitcoin wallets will acquire the capability to control Smart Accounts on Layer 2, unlocking a diverse range of possibilities for decentralized applications (dApps) and promoting increased integration of Bitcoin into the smart contract ecosystem.

The first batch of partners includes 10 Bitcoin enterprises — among them are Unisat Wallet, Bitmap Explorer, Brc420, MAP Protocol, BEVM, B^2 Network, ZkFair, BitSmiley, UXUY and BitLayer.

Particle Network specializes in creating tools that serve the needs of developers and Web3 end-users. The infrastructure provider developed the Smart Wallet-as-a-Service stack, which witnessed over 800 integrations, the creation of 15 million wallets and nearly 1 million ERC-4337 user operations across various chains.

Bitcoin Inscriptions and Ordinals Reshape Bitcoin Ecosystem

The emergence of Bitcoin inscriptions and Ordinals initiated a surge in innovation and acceleration within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

In a recent development, German-based company Trac Systems behind the Tap Protocol, announced the $4.2 million fundraising round, led by Sora Ventures, aimed at developing Bitcoin’s capabilities as a developer platform through the Ordinals system.

The company highlighted that several applications already made possible on Ordinals through Tap Protocol, including fractionalization of Ordinals art and token functions for gaming applications.

Particle Network’s BTC Connect introduction marks another step in the Bitcoin ecosystem development, reflecting the ongoing evolution of Web3 infrastructure.

