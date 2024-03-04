Anthropic Releases AI Models Opus, Sonnet and Haiku to Supercharge Claude 3 Chatbot for Advanced Tasks

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

AI startup Anthropic announced the launch of new models for its chatbot Claude to enhance its capability to execute complex instructions efficiently. The trio of models—Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Haiku—have varying degrees of power and speed, with Opus representing the most robust and Haiku the lightest and fastest among them.

According to Anthropic, Opus has demonstrated superior performance in key assessments such as undergraduate-level knowledge, graduate-level reasoning, and basic mathematics, surpassing industry benchmarks set by OpenAI‘s GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini Ultra. In contrast, Sonnet and Haiku are designed as more compact and budget-friendly models. To conduct the A/B tests on the Claude 3 models, the company collaborated with Airtable and Asana.

While Opus and Sonnet are currently accessible for use in claude.ai and the Claude API across 159 countries, Haiku is expected to become available in the near future.

All the Claude 3 models exhibit enhanced capabilities in various domains, including analysis and forecasting, nuanced content creation, code generation, and communication in non-English languages such as Spanish, Japanese, and French.

Moreover, Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku show a reduced likelihood of declining to respond to prompts that approach the system’s boundaries compared to previous model generations. The Claude 3 models demonstrate a more nuanced comprehension of requests, identifying potential real harm and exhibiting a lower frequency of refusal to answer harmless prompts.

The new set of models supports a multimodal approach, enabling users to upload images and documents for analysis, thereby setting itself apart from competitors. Additionally, Claude 3 has expanded its summarization capability to around 200,000 words, a notable increase from its predecessor, which could summarize up to 75,000 words.

The initial launch of the Claude 3 family will feature a 200,000-token context window. Nevertheless, all three models can accommodate inputs surpassing 1 million tokens, and this expanded functionality may be made accessible to specific customers requiring enhanced processing power.

Anthropic Rapidly Advances, Elevating AI Landscape

Established in 2021, Anthropic is an AI startup founded by former members of the AI research organization OpenAI. The company specializes in developing general AI systems and large language models (LLMs). With robust support from multiple investors, Anthropic secured significant funding throughout the previous year to facilitate the launch of AI products. Recently, Anthropic initiated a new funding round to raise $750 million, led by Menlo Ventures, and is currently valued at $18.4 billion before funding.

The introduction of the Claude 3 models highlights the company’s significant leap in AI capabilities, marking a pivotal milestone in its evolution within the AI landscape.

