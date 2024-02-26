D-ID Launches D-ID Agents, Real-Time Conversational AI Avatars with RAG Technology

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief D-ID announced the general availability of D-ID Agents, autonomous AI avatars that are capable of real-time interaction with users.

Digital human generation platform D-ID today announced the general availability of D-ID Agents, autonomous AI avatars capable of real-time interaction with users, offering businesses the opportunity to provide lifelike customer service experiences.

D-ID Agents are reportedly equipped with advanced conversational capabilities, and can understand verbal commands from users, respond in multiple languages, while employing facial expressions and hand gestures. Companies would now be able to integrate these AI avatars into their digital platforms, elevating customer experience and marketing strategies with human-like interactions.

Utilizing Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, D-ID Agents can accurately comprehend user environments and deliver responses swiftly with over 90% accuracy in less than two seconds. This advancement aims to overcome the limitations of traditional language models, offering up-to-date and refined information to users.

“Unlike traditional language models that generate responses based solely on pre-trained data, RAG (retrieval augmented generation) technology allows D-ID Agents to dynamically pull information from a customized knowledge base in real-time. This process involves two critical steps: first, retrieving relevant documents or data snippets based on the user’s query; and second, generating a response that synthesizes this retrieved information with the deep understanding of language models,” Or Gorodissky, VP of R&D at D-ID told MPost.

Powered by Natural User Interface (NUI), D-ID Agents can engage users in conversations, aiming to foster mutual understanding, emotional connection and trust.

“Our dual approach ensures that responses are contextually aware and grounded with the Agent’s knowledge base. Additional benefits to using RAG is the ability to use up to date knowledge, make quick changes, reduce latency, and improve explainability (fact checking),” added Gorodissky.

How AI Avatars are Transforming Customer Interaction and Experience

The transition to general availability brings enhanced functionalities, including advanced API options for enterprise-level customization and increased flexibility. Users can create a D-ID Agent through the Creative Reality™ Studio at no cost for a limited time, with voice cloning capabilities now included in Pro+ plans.

D-ID asserts that the overwhelming interest in Agents during the beta phase, indicated readiness among businesses for an elevated online customer service experience.

“Instead of being met with long wait times or life-less, text-based chatbots, companies using D-ID can deploy conversational, LLM-powered agents to reach their customers 24/7, face-to-face,” said D-ID’s Gorodissky “Trainable on a company’s datasets and knowledge bases, D-ID Agents can deliver personalized experiences to users, which, over time, fosters deep, loyal relationships.”

The company focuses on Natural User Interfacing (NUI) i.e. interacting with a digital device in the way humans “naturally” converse with one another, a progression from Textual User Interfacing (TUI) and Graphical User Interfacing (GUI).

D-ID’s Gorodissky asserts that utilizing the Retrieve-And-Generate (RAG) approach with a knowledge base created from user data to provide accurate responses that are unlikely to be affected by hallucinations. It incorporates semantic understanding into the retrieval process to enhance the accuracy of matching user queries with relevant knowledge base entries.

“Going forward, we aim to continually enhance Agents’ performance with additional regional servers to reduce the response time for user queries and enhance responsiveness, additional network optimization steps like data compression and prioritized rendering for enterprise users,” he explained. “Agents will include no-code embedding of the Agents on users websites, and more analytics and insights, enabling customers to select their preferred LLMs, increase the number of concurrent users, customize their agent widget and integration with additional data sources.”

The general release of D-ID Agents incorporates key updates and improvements based on beta phase feedback, focusing on accessibility, end-user analytics for business intelligence, and expanded language support for a more inclusive user experience. Additionally, D-ID Agents can now be embedded and shared across platforms.

“The future of human-digital interactions will be driven by those technologies that personalize digital experiences for consumers and enhance workflows for professionals. We envision a near future in which every day folk have access to their own “Digital Team” of experts – a Digital Accountant, Digital Banker, Digital Investor, Digital Lawyer,” D-ID’s Gorodissky told MPost.

“This not only democratizes access to specialized knowledge and services but also revolutionizes the way we interact with digital platforms, making them more intuitive, personalized and effective. We see technologies like Agents integrating into people’s daily lives.”

D-ID will also showcase its Agents at MWC Barcelona from February 26th-29th at their booth located at Hall 5, Stand 5E61.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey