Unibot Unveils Three Growth Initiatives, Outlines Plans For Referral System, Token Buyback, and Rewards

In Brief Unibot launches three growth plans to improve its products and outline a strategic trajectory that prioritizes the community’s and investors’ interests.

Bot project Unibot (UNIBOT), designed for the messaging application Telegram, announced the launch of three growth plans geared towards improving its products and outlining a strategic trajectory that prioritizes the community’s and investors’ interests. These plans aim to ensure Unibot’s sustainable growth in the long term.

The proposed plans include implementing a referral system, token buy-back program, and reward mechanisms.

The referral system aims to increase participant rewards by organizing various activities, such as events and campaigns, that enhance participant rewards. All referral commission rewards will be distributed via airdrops through the Ethereum Layer 2 Base Network ecosystem every Friday. Unibot has introduced additional earning opportunities, including two-layered referral schemes, iframe widget integration, deep-linking to Unibot-X, and API integration.

Furthermore, Unibot has unveiled a token buy-back program to foster stronger ties with UNBOT investors. The project team intends to roll out this program within the coming months, allocating a significant portion of ETH for token buy-backs over several months. All associated transactions and wallet addresses will be publicly disclosed to uphold transparency for investors. Additionally, the 2% Unibot Token Tax will be automatically allocated to token buy-backs whenever the balance reaches 0.5 ETH.

As a component of the rewards program, the data dashboard will undergo enhancements to ensure greater transparency and accessibility for small investors. Concurrently, the previous reward system will be phased out. However, users can still claim their old rewards via the legacy link, with a minimum claim amount of 0.01 ETH.

The new holder rewards dashboard will incorporate both ETH and SOL fees, with ETH rewards constituting 40% of profit and SOL rewards accounting for 50% of profit. All rewards will be claimable through the Base Network, resulting in significantly reduced claim costs for investors and a lowered minimum claim amount of 0.01 ETH.

We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to enhance our products and devise a strategic path forward that benefits the community and investors, ensuring the long-term growth of Unibot.



Here's our threefold plan to propel our project forward 👇 pic.twitter.com/0Jfn8Wc84g — Unibot (@TeamUnibot) April 22, 2024

Unibot’s Native Token Marks 15% Increase in 24 Hours

Unibot is a Telegram bot that facilitates cryptocurrency trading directly within the Telegram application, eliminating the need for users to switch platforms. Offering user-friendly functionality, the bot encompasses a range of features, including decentralized copy trading and DEX-based limit orders, and safeguards against MEV bots.

In the last hour, the price of Unibot’s native token UNIBOT surged above $16 and currently stands at $16.79 as of the time of writing, with a 24-hour increase surpassing 15%, based on data sourced from CoinMarketCap.

