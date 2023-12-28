Unibot Partners with Jupiter and Birdeye to Launch on Solana, Announces New Trading Bot

Cryptocurrency trading terminal Unibot announced collaboration with Solana ecosystem trading data aggregators Jupiter Exchange and Birdeye aimed at launching the new Unibot robot on Solana.

Designed for the Solana ecosystem Unibot’s new robot will enables users to automate trading strategies with precision, leveraging Solana’s fast transaction speeds and low costs for seamless execution.

Unibot will offer users enhanced trading experience by leveraging Birdeye’s data aggregation capabilities. The collaboration among Unibot, Jupiter and Birdeye is anticipated to improve the overall trading experience for users and contribute to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. The launch of the Unibot’s automated trading bot is scheduled for January 1.

Initiated in 2023 by Diamond Protocol, Unibot is a cryptocurrency trading bot enabling users to trade on the Telegram social app. Unibot serves as a Leveraged Liquidity Provision platform, addressing challenges faced by liquidity providers on Uniswap V3.

Solana’s Momentum Surges

Emerging as a powerhouse in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, Solana has been gaining significant momentum in recent times.

On December 24, the price of the Solana (SOL) native token exceeded $100, and the trading volume on the decentralized exchange (DEX) briefly surpassed that of Ethereum. This led to an increased discussion about the potential for Solana to surpass Ethereum.

In a recent development, the seven-day average of non-voting transactions on Solana has reached 34 million, setting a new high for the year. Non-voting transactions commonly entail the transfer of SOL between various Solana accounts.

The launch of Unibot in collaboration with Jupiter Exchange and Birdeye is set to revolutionize trading on Solana, signalling a promising step toward advancing the growing Solana ecosystem.

