News Report Technology
December 28, 2023

Unibot Partners with Jupiter and Birdeye to Launch on Solana, Announces New Trading Bot

by
Published: December 28, 2023 at 11:07 am Updated: December 28, 2023 at 11:07 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 28, 2023 at 11:07 am

In Brief

Unibot collaborates with Jupiter Exchange and Birdeye to launch Unibot on Solana, offering automated trading strategies.

Unibot Partners with Jupiter and Birdeye to Launch on Solana, Enhancing Trading Experience

Cryptocurrency trading terminal Unibot announced collaboration with Solana ecosystem trading data aggregators Jupiter Exchange and Birdeye aimed at launching the new Unibot robot on Solana.

Designed for the Solana ecosystem Unibot’s new robot will enables users to automate trading strategies with precision, leveraging Solana’s fast transaction speeds and low costs for seamless execution. 

Unibot will offer users enhanced trading experience by leveraging Birdeye’s data aggregation capabilities. The collaboration among Unibot, Jupiter and Birdeye is anticipated to improve the overall trading experience for users and contribute to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. The launch of the Unibot’s automated trading bot is scheduled for January 1.

Initiated in 2023 by Diamond Protocol, Unibot is a cryptocurrency trading bot enabling users to trade on the Telegram social app. Unibot serves as a Leveraged Liquidity Provision platform, addressing challenges faced by liquidity providers on Uniswap V3.

Solana’s Momentum Surges

Emerging as a powerhouse in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, Solana has been gaining significant momentum in recent times. 

On December 24, the price of the Solana (SOL) native token exceeded $100, and the trading volume on the decentralized exchange (DEX) briefly surpassed that of Ethereum. This led to an increased discussion about the potential for Solana to surpass Ethereum.

In a recent development, the seven-day average of non-voting transactions on Solana has reached 34 million, setting a new high for the year. Non-voting transactions commonly entail the transfer of SOL between various Solana accounts. 

The launch of Unibot in collaboration with Jupiter Exchange and Birdeye is set to revolutionize trading on Solana, signalling a promising step toward advancing the growing Solana ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

‘EU’s AI Act Elicits Both Concerns and Optimism in Tech Industry,’ claims Raffi Krikorian, CTO of Emerson Collective

by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023

‘Journalists Must Embrace Prompt Engineering Skills as AI Enters Newsroom,’ says United Nation’s AI Advisor Neil Sahota

by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023

MicroStrategy Acquires Bitcoins Worth $615.7 Million Amidst Spot Bitcoin ETF Anticipation

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

Gramener CEO Anand S Warns of Risks in Blindly Trusting LLMs, Advocates for Model Literacy

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Tencent Receives Patent for Blockchain-Based Vehicle Management Service

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

Indonesia Mandates Registration for Crypto Exchanges on National Commodity Future Exchange

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

Top 5 AI Large Language Models That Transformed Medicine and Healthcare in 2023

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

KuCoin Labs and OOFP Forge Partnership to Bolster Bitcoin Ecosystem

by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
‘EU’s AI Act Elicits Both Concerns and Optimism in Tech Industry,’ claims Raffi Krikorian, CTO of Emerson Collective
Opinion Technology
‘EU’s AI Act Elicits Both Concerns and Optimism in Tech Industry,’ claims Raffi Krikorian, CTO of Emerson Collective
by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023
Tencent Receives Patent for Blockchain-Based Vehicle Management Service
Business News Report Technology
Tencent Receives Patent for Blockchain-Based Vehicle Management Service
by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023
Indonesia Mandates Registration for Crypto Exchanges on National Commodity Future Exchange
Markets News Report
Indonesia Mandates Registration for Crypto Exchanges on National Commodity Future Exchange
by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023
Top 5 AI Large Language Models That Transformed Medicine and Healthcare in 2023
AI Wiki News Report Technology
Top 5 AI Large Language Models That Transformed Medicine and Healthcare in 2023
by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.