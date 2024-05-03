Injective Joins Forces With AltLayer To Bring Restaking Security To inEVM

In Brief Injective partnered with AltLayer to roll out a restaking security framework tailored for on-chain inEVM applications.

Interoperable Layer1 blockchain Injective unveiled a partnership with AltLayer to roll out a restaking security framework tailored for on-chain inEVM applications. With inEVM, users can now utilize the combined security measures of both Injective and Ethereum blockchains.

As part of the partnership, AltLayer’s MACH will implement restaking-based security measures for inEVM, providing advantages to applications operating through inEVM.

The AltLayer MACH solution enhances the finality of rollups by allowing operators to restake Ethereum-based assets to support claims on the rollup state. It operates via a network of nodes that continuously perform state validation in real time. When an invalid state is detected, a governance proposal is triggered on-chain to notify all stakeholders. If the proposal is approved, MACH’s circuit breaker mechanism will suspend all MACH-protected RPC services, safeguarding users from additional malicious activities and facilitating the recall of the transaction.

Furthermore, enabling fast finality rollup services within inEVM provides builders with MACH’s advantages in terms of speed, security, and scalability. Additionally, users of Injective can confidently conduct transactions on inEVM as their assets are protected from malicious activities.

What Is Injective’s InEVM?

Injective is an interoperable Layer 1 blockchain platform tailored for Web3 finance applications, offering developers readily available modules for building decentralized applications (dApps). The native token INJ is fueling its expanding ecosystem.

Injective’s inEVM offers Ethereum developers the opportunity to create applications that harness Injective’s rapid processing and minimal fees while maintaining interoperability across WASM/EVM. This feature forms an integral part of Injective’s concurrent multi-VM ecosystem, which encompasses WASM, inEVM, and inSVM.

InEVM facilitates the deployment and integration of smart contracts written for compilation with EVM bytecode into the Injective ecosystem. It has positioned itself as an infrastructure stack tailored for hyperscaling multi-VM development. Furthermore, its effectiveness and capability have been further enhanced via integrations with Hyperlane, LayerZero, Celestia DA, Pyth, and now, AltLayer.

