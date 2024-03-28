Celestia Deploys Blobstream Data Proof Bridge On Base Mainnet

Celestia's data attestation bridge Blobstream is now accessible on the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base mainnet.

Modular blockchain network Celestia announced that its data attestation bridge Blobstream is now accessible on-chain, beginning with the Ethereum Layer 2 network Base mainnet, according to the announcement made on social media platform X.

Developers now have the opportunity to integrate the latest Ethereum rollup framework with Blobstream, facilitating the expansion of various ecosystems.

Created by Succinct Labs, Blobstream serves as a unidirectional data attestation bridge, facilitating the utilization of Celestia for modular data verification by Ethereum Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks. It relies on data availability proofs and Merkle roots derived from batched Celestia block data to validate the presence of rollup data on the Celestia platform.

Built on Celestia, which operates on a CometBFT-based proof-of-stake (PoS) system, Blobstream aligns with the security assumptions upheld by the Celestia platform. However, the data attestation bridge is currently in its initial phases and is considered experimental software. Users are advised to exercise caution and assume risk when utilizing Blobstream.

Base Layer 3s enable developers to create high-throughput blockspaces effortlessly, leveraging Celestia as the underlying infrastructure.

Prior to Celestia’s introduction, developers creating intricate on-chain applications faced constraints due to throughput limitations. As a result, they often had to transition to alternative Layer 1 solutions or resort to trusted but high-overhead data availability solutions to establish their blockchain networks.

Using Blobstream, developers can continue building within the existing ecosystem. They can establish customizable, high-throughput blockspace without requiring assembling a committee or relying on a centralized server for data availability.

Celestia’s Blobstream Integration Enhances Ethereum Layer 2 and Layer 3 Scalability

Data availability continues to represent a core challenge in scaling for the Ethereum ecosystem at present, particularly as activity on Layer 2 solutions increases and novel types of applications emerge on the blockchain.

Blobstream offers a pathway for Ethereum’s Layer 2 developers to seamlessly integrate with Celestia, which is anticipated to be the pioneering data availability layer in operation featuring data availability sampling (DAS). Serving as a modular data availability layer, Celestia furnishes specialized blob space with pricing detached from Ethereum gas expenses and unrelated execution, thereby optimizing data throughput.

Recently, Celestia leveraged its Blobstream technology to bridge Celestia’s modular data availability layer to Ethereum and EthStorage, utilizing its proprietary proof-of-data availability algorithm, which samples data over time, to function as a permanent storage solution for data availability BLOBs. This integration aims to offer a comprehensive long-term data availability solution tailored for Ethereum’s Layer 2 and Layer 3 platforms.

