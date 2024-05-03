Masa Teams Up With Teller To Introduce MASA Lending Pool, Enables USDC Borrowing On Base

In Brief Masa collaborated with Teller to introduce the MASA lending pool, enabling token holders to borrow ETH from Ethereum and USDC on Base.

Decentralized AI data and LLM network Masa (MASA) revealed its collaboration with Teller, a non-custodial lending platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) loans on Ethereum and Polygon, to introduce the MASA lending pool. MASA token holders now have the option to borrow ETH from Ethereum and USDC on Base.

Teller facilitates loans secured by MASA without requiring margin calls or liquidation. Upon loan acceptance, the collateral gets transferred to an escrow vault. Simultaneously, the lending token shifts from the lender to the borrower within the transaction. Teller loans cannot be liquidated due to price fluctuations. Provided the loan is repaid, the collateral remains secure.

To access the lending pool, users are required to enter the Teller application, link their wallet to the dashboard, choose the MASA token as collateral, opt for any of the available loan options, deposit MASA, and proceed to borrow.

After connecting a wallet, users can also review loan terms. The live Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) for MASA loans span from 0% for shorter durations to 60% for longer ones. Liquidity providers determine loan terms, including APY, which remain subject to change.

Teller operates as a fully peer-to-peer lending platform, granting anyone the opportunity to act as a borrower or lender. All token holders are encouraged to join as liquidity providers, extending loans to the community at rates they find suitable, thereby having control over the loan approval process based on their preferences.

MASA Token Makes Debut On CEXs And DEXs, Accessible On Four Blockchains

Masa Network stands as a personal data network, granting users authority over their data ownership, sharing, and earning processes. Its aim is to build a scalable, secure, and robust global data market, facilitating developers to create innovative applications utilizing privacy-centric user data.

MASA serves as the utility token fueling the network. Its purpose is to synchronize incentives between developers seeking AI data and users providing data for AI training. It is presently active on over nine centralized and decentralized exchanges, spanning four different blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB, Base, and the Masa Avalanche Subnet.

