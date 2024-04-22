Big Bets: The Biggest Gambling Cryptocurrencies of 2024

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto technology is revolutionising online gambling, enhancing transparency, safety, and democratisation through gambling tokens, offering players a new risk-reward balance.

Crypto has crept its way into most things digital, and online gambling is no different. In recent years, we’ve seen so many gambling platforms leverage the power of blockchain to elevate the level of transparency, safety, and democratisation in the gambling sector.

From lowering house advantage to offering extra bonuses and fee discounts, gambling tokens promise players a new way to look at the risk-reward balance. The biggest coins are:

Rollbit Coin (RLB)

The Rollbit Coin technology goes beyond what online casinos usually do. The platform has its own coin called RLB, which users can earn or win in recurring contests such as the Rollbit Lottery. Rollbit doesn’t have a bonus for new users, but it provides 15% monthly cashback and other deals all year.

The current design of the platform, which includes a moving live-win bar and a dynamic chat tool, makes it fun to use. It serves a wide range of players with 3,600-plus slots, real-time gaming, and a virtual casino.

Rollbit is also unique in its scope of services. In addition to gambling and betting, the website has an NFT section where users can trade NFTs for USD Coin.

What sets RLB apart:

Highest market cap among all iGaming coins;

A vast range of services, including NFT trading;

Frequent opportunities to earn rewards, including Rollbit Lottery.

FUNToken (FUN)

FUN is the next best gaming coin on our list, which will change how online gambling is done with its blockchain-based innovation. FUN serves gamers worldwide by putting fairness, openness, and interoperability with prominent crypto gaming services at the top of its list of priorities.

One thing that makes FUN unique is using the Polygon blockchain. This helps transactions happen faster and cheaper than with Ethereum. Over 350,000 people have joined the FUNToken community, attesting to the token’s widespread appeal and acceptance.

Plus, FUN is at the centre of the platform’s diverse offerings, like XFUN Bet and XFUN Arcade, for sports, arcades, and casino gambling. Also, it’s important to note that it was created by people with a lot of experience designing and making games.

What makes FUN unique:

Operating on Polygon, leading to rapid and low-cost transactions;

Massive community support around the world;

A selection of different platforms for sports, casinos, and arcades;

Developed by experienced game designers.

Decentral Games (DG)

While operating as a deflationary token and offering staking rewards for DG holders, DG can also reduce the house advantage through its inflationary properties.

You can also get extra credits by entering special events or tournaments, but you have to play through the whole thing at once before you can cash out. Also, you have the chance of winning items like digital treasures and high-tech devices like MacBooks.

Decentral Games also stands out because it is run by the community. People who own DG have a voice over the platform’s direction and major decisions. It is a democratic gaming environment because they can suggest features, make changes to games, and decide how to spend the treasury’s money.

What sets DG apart:

Deflationary token;

Lower house advantage compared to other coins;

Lots of special events to win prizes;

DG holders have significant influence over the platform’s direction.

Wownero (WOW)

The WOW meme-coin was released in 2018 with a focus on user privacy. Wownero pioneered the cryptonote sector by adopting technologies like bulletproofing, leading to lower transaction fees and smaller volumes that, in turn, improve processing speed.

Other than placing bets on snail races, WOW holders can use their token to micro-tip meme makers, use it for everyday transactions, and enjoy higher privacy than other iGaming coins. Plus, the platform’s open-source nature encourages more users to acquire WOW and contribute to the ecosystem.

What Sets WOW apart:

Cutting-edge tech leading to rapid and cheap transactions;

100% community-owned and open-source;

Higher security and anti-censorship.

Hamster (HAM)

Next on the list is HAM. One of HAM’s distinctive features is the strong support it has from the community. There is an ever-growing society of over 100,000 holders who all believe in and support the project’s goals.

To solve the prevalent issue of mistrust in crypto gambling, HAM has shown itself to be a trustworthy crypto gambling company by providing complete transparency across all of its transactions.

The platform utilises unique features such as cold storage wallets and diversified distribution to ensure the space is fair and secure for all players.

What makes HAM unique:

Massive community support;

Higher trust and transparency compared to other gambling platforms;

Higher security with a cold storage wallet.

Dotmoovs (MOOV)

MOOV stands as a potential substitute for top gambling tokens to take sporting games and gambling to another level. The unique emphasis on physical activity in MOOV sets it apart from other online games, making it a captivating platform for sports fans.

Using advanced AI tools, the site looks at players’ performance, figures out scores, and announces winners. Plus, AI tools help prevent and detect any suspicious activity on the platform.

The website also gamifies user participation using its native coin, MOOV, and NFT collectables. After winning a contest, You have the option to keep, trade, or spend your NFTs.

What makes MOOV unique:

Physical competitions, besides gambling games;

AI-powered tools for fraud detection;

AI-based scoring system for sporting competitions.

Exeedme (XED)

Exeedme hosts a range of P2P tournaments where players can challenge each other and bet on how the games will turn out. Users can get XED tokens and NFTs based on how well they do.

The platform uses blockchain to link up multiple gaming verses and simplify swaps and transactions. This is a unique feature of Exeedme that doesn’t plan on limiting itself to just one game.

XED also lets you join games, cuts fees and opens up Defi alternatives. Users may stake XED to earn rewards and have a say in the platform’s future. This is the platform’s move to shift the power balance so players and XED holders hold the power, and there’s a lid on house advantage.

What sets XED apart:

Utility in a gambling multiverse;

Lower transaction fees;

Growing community support;

Rights to governance for XED holders.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

