Markets News Report
December 05, 2023

IRS Ramps Up Crypto Tax Investigations as Financial Crimes Surge

by
Published: December 05, 2023 at 2:06 am Updated: December 05, 2023 at 2:06 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 05, 2023 at 2:06 am

In Brief

The IRS’s Criminal Investigation Unit reported a significant increase in investigations around digital asset reporting in the fiscal year 2023, reflecting the agency’s intensified focus on tax evasion and financial crimes involving cryptocurrencies.

IRS Reports Increased Crypto Tax Investigations Amid Rising Financial Crimes

The US Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Criminal Investigation (CI) Unit has noted a marked increase in investigations related to digital asset reporting in the fiscal year 2023.

The IRS’s CI Unit reported initiating over 2,676 cases, uncovering more than $37 billion related to tax and financial crimes. The increase in cases is partly attributed to the rise in the usage of digital assets, leading to more tax investigations.

The CI Unit’s annual report highlighted the complexity of investigating unreported income from cryptocurrency transactions. These include capital gains from cryptocurrency sales, income from mining, and cryptocurrency received as wages or other income types.

IRS Enhanced Focus on Money Laundering and Cybercrimes

The IRS has expanded its focus to include tax fraud, money laundering and cybercrimes. In fiscal year 2023, the CI obtained an 88.4% conviction rate in cases accepted for prosecution, demonstrating its effectiveness in tackling financial crimes.

Since 2015, the IRS has seized over $10 billion in digital assets and proposed new regulations on brokers to reduce tax evasion. The CI’s recent actions reflect the IRS’s commitment to enforcing tax laws and regulations in the evolving world of digital currencies.

The CI Unit has formed significant partnerships, both domestically and internationally, to combat financial crimes. Notable operations include the Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) Task Force’s success in Operation SpecTor.

The IRS has leveraged advanced data analytics, querying Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) data in most investigations. The agency has also concentrated on training law enforcement partners worldwide in the latest investigative techniques. These efforts particularly emphasize blockchain analysis and combating the financing of terrorist organizations.

The report underscores the IRS’s adaptability and resourcefulness in addressing the challenges posed by financial crimes in the digital age. It highlights the agency’s continued efforts to stay ahead in an increasingly complex financial crime landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bastion’s COO Caroline Friedman Says “Regulatory Compliance Key to Building Customer Trust”

by Victor Dey
December 04, 2023

MongoDB Integrates Atlas Vector Search with AWS’ Amazon Bedrock to Boost Generative AI Models

by Victor Dey
December 01, 2023

Seraph Studio Launches ARPG Web3 Game ‘SERAPH: In The Darkness’ on Arbitrum One

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023

ChatGPT Turns One: A Year Marked by Growth and Controversy

by Kumar Gandharv
November 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Singapore Announces S$70 Million AI Initiative to Develop Southeast Asia’s First LLM

by Kumar Gandharv
December 05, 2023

BlackRock and Bitwise Revise Bitcoin ETF Proposals, Awaiting SEC Approval Amid Market Surge

by Nik Asti
December 05, 2023

Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model

by Nik Asti
December 04, 2023

NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One

by Gregory Pudovsky
December 04, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Singapore Announces S$70 Million AI Initiative to Develop Southeast Asia’s First LLM
News Report Technology
Singapore Announces S$70 Million AI Initiative to Develop Southeast Asia’s First LLM
by Kumar Gandharv
December 5, 2023
BlackRock and Bitwise Revise Bitcoin ETF Proposals, Awaiting SEC Approval Amid Market Surge
Business Markets News Report
BlackRock and Bitwise Revise Bitcoin ETF Proposals, Awaiting SEC Approval Amid Market Surge
by Nik Asti
December 5, 2023
Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model
Business News Report
Bebop Expands DeFi Operations with Innovative JAM Liquidity Model
by Nik Asti
December 4, 2023
NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One
News Report
NFTs Are Enhancing Hospitality Experiences In More Ways Than One
by Gregory Pudovsky
December 4, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.