News Report Technology
November 16, 2023

Artificial Intelligence May Replace 4 Million Jobs in South Korea, Says South Korea Central Bank

by
Published: November 16, 2023 at 9:37 am Updated: November 16, 2023 at 9:37 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 16, 2023 at 9:37 am

In Brief

A study by the South Korea Central Bank “AI and Labor Market Changes” claims that AI could replace up to 4 million jobs and 14% of workforce.

Artificial Intelligence May Replace 4 million Jobs in South Korea

A recent study by the South Korea Central Bank, titled “AI and Labor Market Changes”, suggests that artificial intelligence could potentially replace up to 4 million jobs, accounting for 14% of South Korea’s workforce, in the next two decades.

Individuals with higher incomes and stronger academic backgrounds are more at risk, as artificial intelligence could handle their analytical and cognitive tasks.

Among the most threatened professions are chemists, doctors, lawyers, accountants and asset managers. In contrast, those in religious fields, food services, teaching and singing are the least vulnerable, as their interpersonal exchanges and empathy-driven relationship building cannot be properly performed by AI.

The research also revealed that men have a higher likelihood of being replaced by AI compared to women, as women significantly outnumber men in face-to-face service industries.

South Korea already has one of the world’s highest rates of robot adoption as it tries to address the challenges posed by its population ageing. However, the country still ranks among those with the lowest AI utilization rates.

Additionally, the report highlighted that AI will increase the demand for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines, emphasizing the importance of developing softer interpersonal skills like communication and teamwork for the future workers.

AI Threatens Knowledge Work, But Improves Productivity

The South Korea Central Bank study emphasizes the dual nature of AI as a revolutionary force for productivity while simultaneously disrupting white-collar jobs globally.

A recent McKinsey study on the economic potential of generative AI echoes these concerns, highlighting the potential threat it poses to knowledge workers.

The enhanced understanding of natural language by generative AI is driving increased potential for technical automation, especially in tasks that occupy a significant portion of total work time. 

Currently, generative AI and other technologies have the capacity to automate activities that currently consume 60 to 70 percent of employees’ time. As a result, generative AI is expected to predominantly impact knowledge work associated with occupations requiring education and, consequently, higher wages compared to other types of work.

Despite these potential disruptions for the knowledge workers, generative AI is poised to accelerate global productivity.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

From zkProofs to Layer-3 Rollup: zkLink’s Vince Yang Reveals Missing Link to Revolutionize DeFi

by Victor Dey
November 16, 2023

Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Community Meetup Triumphs in Istanbul, Showcases Leading Zero Knowledge Expert Insights

by Alisa Davidson
November 15, 2023

Zeliq Launches Generative AI Copilot to Ease Sales Workflows

by Victor Dey
November 15, 2023

Atlas Raises $6 Million Funding to Develop ‘3D Generative AI Platform’ for Gaming and Virtual Worlds

by Victor Dey
November 14, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

South Korea to Establish Virtual Asset Bureau for Monitoring Price Manipulation

by Alisa Davidson
November 16, 2023

BlackRock Files S-1 for Ethereum ETF, Awaits SEC Approval

by Nik Asti
November 16, 2023

Adobe Open to Talks Amid EU Antitrust Concerns Over $20B Figma Deal

by Kumar Gandharv
November 16, 2023

NASA Utilizes Raspberry Pi Technology to Safeguard ‘SuperBIT’ Imaging Telescope’s Data

by Nik Asti
November 16, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
South Korea to Establish Virtual Asset Bureau for Monitoring Price Manipulation
News Report Technology
South Korea to Establish Virtual Asset Bureau for Monitoring Price Manipulation
by Alisa Davidson
November 16, 2023
BlackRock Files S-1 for Ethereum ETF, Awaits SEC Approval
Markets News Report
BlackRock Files S-1 for Ethereum ETF, Awaits SEC Approval
by Nik Asti
November 16, 2023
Adobe Open to Talks Amid EU Antitrust Concerns Over $20B Figma Deal
News Report Technology
Adobe Open to Talks Amid EU Antitrust Concerns Over $20B Figma Deal
by Kumar Gandharv
November 16, 2023
NASA Utilizes Raspberry Pi Technology to Safeguard ‘SuperBIT’ Imaging Telescope’s Data
News Report Technology
NASA Utilizes Raspberry Pi Technology to Safeguard ‘SuperBIT’ Imaging Telescope’s Data
by Nik Asti
November 16, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.