November 27, 2023

Singapore Changi Airport Trials AI-Driven Luggage Screening System to Enhance Security

Published: November 27, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 27, 2023

In Brief

Singapore Airport is testing AI-powered system to check cabin baggage at the boarding gate that is expected reduce image processing and the chances of human error

Singapore Airport Trials AI for Luggage Screening

Changi Airport Group (CAG) Singapore is currently testing a system that employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to screen and interpret images from the X-ray machines used to check cabin baggage at the boarding gate. The system is expected to reduce image processing and the chances of human error.

The new AI-powered security screening technology, Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (Apids), utilized at the airport, is still in its early stages.

It is currently being used to assist security officers in highlighting potentially dangerous items. The eventual goal, however, is to increase the level of automation so that security officers would only need to check manually the bags the system flags.

This is expected to significantly enhance the speed of clearance by up to 50 per cent, while concurrently allowing for the optimization and redeployment of manpower resources to other areas.

Automating Prohibited Items Detection with AI

The existing security screeners that generate two-dimensional (2D) images through X-ray machines are time-consuming.

In contrast, modern bag scanners utilize computed tomography (CT) scans to generate three-dimensional (3D) images, offering enhanced details and permitting passengers to leave electronics such as laptops inside their bags during the screening process.

Apids is designed to handle both 2D and 3D images, and is currently being recognized as a means to enhance screener’s capabilities and boost the efficiency of airport security screeners.

The initial results are encouraging, as the newly implemented AI-powered system proves to be on par with, or in some cases, even superior to human security screeners in identifying certain prohibited items restricted in carry-on bags, which the system has been trained to detect.

Utilizing AI algorithms for screening X-ray images from bag scanners can achieve speeds up to five times faster compared to a human operator. Ongoing trials of such AI algorithms are currently taking place in various global locations, including China, Netherlands and the United States.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

