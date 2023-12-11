News Report Technology
December 11, 2023

Rakuten Plans to Launch its Own AI Large Language Model for Operational Efficiency

Published: December 11, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 11, 2023 at 3:09 am

In Brief

Rakuten plans to launch an LLM to enhance the operational efficiency and marketing activities of the company.

Rakuten Entres into AI, Unveiling Plans for Proprietary Language Model

Japanese technology conglomerate Rakuten plans to launch its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) language model. The initiative aims to enhance the operational efficiency and marketing activities of the company. 

The company is known for its diverse businesses, ranging from banking to e-commerce and telecommunications, and possesses a substantial volume of unique data that will be utilized to train its large language model (LLM).

The LLM — a huge algorithm trained on extensive datasets and tailored to specific information, will allow the company to support AI applications across diverse functions. 

Rakuten plans to implement the AI model for internal usage, to improve operational efficiency and marketing by 20%. Moreover, the company plans to extend the accessibility of the model to third-party businesses, adopting a strategy similar to that of industry giants such as Amazon and Microsoft. As a result of a strategic move into AI, Rakuten representatives anticipate substantial profitable growth. 

While there is currently no specified launch timeline, an announcement regarding the LLM is expected in the coming months.

Japanese Tech Landscape Embraces LLM Development

To date, major technology companies from both the US and China have been actively introducing their own large language models. Notable players in the US include OpenAI, Amazon, and Google, while in China companies like Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent have also entered the LLM race.

Japanese firms, while somewhat behind their US and Chinese counterparts, are making efforts to swiftly close the gap. 

This month, the telecommunications group NTT disclosed its plan to make its proprietary LLM available in March. Additionally, in November, the telecommunications arm of SoftBank declared the operational status of its generative AI computing platform.

A recent push by Japanese companies presents an opportunity to develop LLMs specifically tailored to the Japanese language. This strategic focus could potentially provide the companies with a competitive advantage over their US and Chinese rivals in the evolving landscape of language model technology.

In the evolving landscape of LLMs, Rakuten’s foray into AI positions it strategically alongside other major players, marking an important moment in the industry’s progression.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

