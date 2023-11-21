News Report Technology
November 21, 2023

Singapore’s Legal Industry Embraces AI to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Published: November 21, 2023
by Victor Dey
Singapore’s legal sector is progressively adopting artificial intelligence to enhance its services, primarily to improve efficiency and meet the changing needs of clients.

Singapore’s legal sector is progressively adopting artificial intelligence to enhance its services to improve efficiency and meet the changing needs of clients.

According to Edric Pan, Deputy Managing Partner at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP, the integration of AI presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the legal industry. The goal is to meet the demand for faster and more comprehensive legal services while maintaining high quality.

Edric revealed that his company is actively incorporating AI to automate time-consuming tasks traditionally handled by lawyers, including document review, due diligence, and basic legal research.

The utilization of AI in the discovery processes of litigation and fundamental legal research enables lawyers to allocate more time to sophisticated legal tasks, including deal structuring, strategizing, providing legal advice, court advocacy, and other forms of high-value work.

Advanced AI tools empower attorneys to extract meaningful insights from extensive datasets, allowing them to concentrate on specific information. This not only enhances their efficiency and strategic approach but also enables them to provide greater value to their clients.

Recently, the city revealed the testing of generative AI for use in Singapore Courts in agreement with American start up Harvey AI, employing artificial intelligence to assist individuals with their claims or defence. The tool, based on OpenAI’s GPT model is used to responded to queries based on pre-loaded data.

The courts are testing the use of generative AI in the small claims tribunal, which handles approximately 10,000 cases annually. There are plans to extend its application to other areas, such as divorce maintenance and civil claims.

This development is part of a broader initiative within the Singapore legal sector to drive innovation. Apart from that, Singapore established experimental sites where individuals can pose questions to chatbots regarding neighbor disputes, crime cases, wills, and more.

