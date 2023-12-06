Microsoft Bing Unveils Deep Search Powered by GPT-4 for Enhanced Search Precision

Microsoft Bing introduced a new Deep Search feature, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4. Deep Search is designed to provide users with more relevant and comprehensive answers to intricate search queries. The new feature will not replace Bing’s existing web search, but rather serve as an enhancement for more in-depth exploration of the web.

According to Microsoft, Deep Search builds upon Bing’s current web index and ranking system by incorporating GPT-4. The role of GPT-4 is to take the user’s search query and transform it into a more detailed description, aiming to improve the search results by allowing users to better articulate their intent.

GPT-4 has already been integrated into various aspects of Bing, including Copilot, Image Creator from Designer and the regular web result ranking, where it contributed to a significant relevance improvement.

Deep Search is currently in an experimental phase, available to randomly selected small user groups worldwide on Bing, according to Microsoft. Currently, the company is actively testing and refining the feature.

How Does Deep Search Work?

When a user inputs specific information in the form of a search query, Deep Search takes that query and expands it. For example:

Query: “how do points systems work in Japan”



Deep Search’s suggestion:

“Provide an explanation of how various loyalty card programs work in Japan, including the benefits, requirements, and limitations of each. Include examples of popular loyalty cards from different categories, such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and restaurants. Show a comparison of the advantages and disadvantages of using loyalty cards versus other payment methods in Japan, including current rewards and benefits. Highlight the most popular services and participating merchants.”

After generating the expanded description, Bing retrieves relevant results that may not appear in standard search results. Deep Search identifies pages that align with the expanded query, rephrases the query, and searches for variations as well.

This enables the tool to find results covering different aspects of the query, even if they do not explicitly include the original keywords. Deep Search conducts ten times the regular searches on Bing to deliver results that are more informative and specific than those ranking higher in normal search.

Once Deep Search compiles web pages, it ranks them based on how well they align with the expanded description. Factors considered include how closely the topic matches the query, the level of detail provided, the trustworthiness of the page, and its novelty and popularity.

By harnessing OpenAI’s GPT-4 — Microsoft Bing’s innovative Deep Search transforms search queries into comprehensive descriptions and pioneers a new era in search functionality. Although still in the experimental phase, Deep Search promises to revolutionize the way users articulate search intent, marking a notable advancement in Bing’s capabilities.

