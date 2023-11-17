Tencent Defies US Chip Restrictions with Nvidia GPU Stockpile and AI Innovations

In Brief Tencent has strategically stockpiled GPUs to ensure the continued evolution of its AI technology and is now eyeing Chinese suppliers for future needs.

Chinese tech company Tencent has confidently addressed the impact of US chip restrictions on its operations.

Despite restrictions on the acquisition of advanced GPUs, Tencent’s president, Martin Lau, revealed on the company’s Q3 earnings call that they possess a substantial inventory of AI chips. He highlighted that Tencent had preemptively stocked up on Nvidia’s H800 GPUs, a model devised to bypass US tech export bans.

Tencent Resources for Future AI Growth

Tencent’s said its current chip reserves are sufficient for the company to progress its AI technology for several generations. This resilience is particularly evident in the development of Tencent’s “Hunyuan” AI, a proprietary large foundation model.

Hunyuan has been instrumental in enhancing productivity across Tencent’s services, from summarizing meetings on their Zoom-like platform to generating targeted advertising content with higher click-through rates.

Tencent anticipates Hunyuan will soon evolve to write ads and handle customer inquiries, transforming the sales and advertising processes for many merchants. The “smart agent” AI is expected to play an increasingly significant role in business operations, without necessitating further GPU acquisitions.

Efficiency and Local Solutions in Focus

Acknowledging potential slowdowns due to chip bans, Lau expressed a need for more efficient AI chip utilization. Tencent is exploring strategies like offloading tasks to lower-performance chips to conserve high-performance ones for crucial operations.

Moreover, when the need arises for new hardware, Tencent intends to turn to Chinese semiconductor suppliers, showcasing confidence in China’s capability to meet advanced tech demands.

The company also reported improvements in its business services division and noted significant user growth on its social platforms, WeChat and QQ.

Tencent’s CEO, Ma Huateng, emphasized that these developments affirm the company’s strategy focused on high-quality revenue growth, primarily driven by its video and gaming services.

Tencent’s approach in the face of US sanctions demonstrates not only the company’s strategic foresight in securing necessary technology but also its confidence in China’s burgeoning semiconductor industry. This development could potentially challenge the effectiveness of US policies aimed at curbing China’s access to sophisticated technologies.

