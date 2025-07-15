en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Hack Seasons News Report Technology
July 15, 2025

Experts At Hack Seasons Highlight Confidential Computing And Improvement In Infrastructure As Catalysts For Trustworthy AI

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 15, 2025 at 10:15 am Updated: July 15, 2025 at 9:59 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 15, 2025 at 10:15 am

In Brief

At Hack Seasons in Cannes, experts from Fluence, iExec, Eliza OS, and Near Foundation discussed how blockchain enhances AI transparency, security, and decentralization, enabling trustworthy autonomous agents and expanding AI development via decentralized computing.

Experts At Hack Seasons Highlight Confidential Computing And Improvement In Infrastructure As Catalysts For Trustworthy AI

At the forefront of blockchain innovation, the latest Hack Seasons Conference held in Cannes, prominent figures from the AI and blockchain sectors convened to explore the evolving intersection of these two transformative technologies. Moderated by Moz, Chief Strategy Developer at Akindo, the panel included speakers from Fluence, iExec, Eliza OS, and the Near Foundation. The discussion centered on the development of AI models and how blockchain can support a future where AI systems operate transparently and independently.

The conversation opened with reflections on the growing synergy between AI and Web3. Panelists emphasized that AI is reaching a pivotal stage—becoming as widely used and influential as traditional search engines like Google. However, unlike search engines, AI has the potential to become a definitive source of truth, which also raises concerns about centralized control and manipulation. This is where blockchain’s decentralized nature plays a critical role. Without decentralization, there is a risk of consolidating AI under governmental or corporate control—something blockchain technologies seek to prevent. Panelists noted that while blockchain offers structure and process integrity, AI systems are often opaque, with uncertain training origins and unpredictable outputs. The integration of blockchain could help improve the accountability and transparency of AI, particularly in terms of how personal data is handled. Together, these technologies can support the development of AI systems that are more trustworthy and understandable.

Further insights were shared regarding the integration of AI agents in Web3. As AI agents become increasingly capable and autonomous, they may take on tasks such as conducting transactions or managing finances on behalf of users—activities that align well with the decentralized and programmable nature of Web3 financial infrastructure. The panelists also explored the notion that in order for AI agents to be effective, they must be granted agency. This includes the ability to perform real-world actions, such as purchasing goods or services and conducting commerce—use cases where cryptocurrency can serve as the enabling medium.

When examining current technological developments, the speakers identified confidential computing on GPUs as a large advancement. Confidential computing can help ensure that AI model training is secure and verifiable, and that inputs and outputs are protected from tampering or data leaks. These capabilities are especially important for building trust in decentralized AI.

Apart from that, the panelists discussed MCP technology as a breakthrough that allows developers to execute code in languages beyond JavaScript and TypeScript, including Python. Combined with frameworks like DSPY, this enables developers to build and refine AI programs with a high level of reliability, which is vital for DeFi and other critical applications. Furthermore, as the current reliance on a few large companies in the AI space grows, it limits broader innovation. Speakers pointed to the emergence of decentralized GPU marketplaces, where smaller teams and startups can rent large amounts of computing power on-demand. This model could dramatically increase access to resources and lower the barrier to entry for AI development.

The conversation concluded with forward-looking perspectives on when AI and blockchain integration will become part of everyday life. According to the panel, blockchain has the potential to enhance the trust, security, and scalability of AI systems. By supporting verifiable tokenomics and trustworthy applications, blockchain can play a foundational role in the next stage of AI development. Speakers also emphasized the need for infrastructure that protects users from fraud and malicious actors, possibly through blockchain-native solutions. Finally, there was a consensus that conversational interfaces will play a key role as AI continues to expand across daily digital interactions, ultimately bringing AI applications into the mainstream.

Don’t miss the full panel video — see all the insights and ideas in one place.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Kadena Report: ERC-3643 Emerges As Go-To Standard For Compliant RWA Deals, Market To Reach $11T By 2030

by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025

Bridging Blockchain With AI: Challenges And Opportunities In Privacy, Security, And The Future Of AGI

by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025

Multichain By Design: Industry Leaders Discuss The Future Of Multichain And Interoperability

by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025

The Intelligence Race Has Begun — AI 2027 Shows How It Ends

by Victoria d'Este
July 15, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Kadena Report: ERC-3643 Emerges As Go-To Standard For Compliant RWA Deals, Market To Reach $11T By 2030

by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025

Bridging Blockchain With AI: Challenges And Opportunities In Privacy, Security, And The Future Of AGI

by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025

Multichain By Design: Industry Leaders Discuss The Future Of Multichain And Interoperability

by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025

Bitget Wallet Collaborates With Kamino To Integrate Solana-Based Stablecoin Staking

by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Kadena Report: ERC-3643 Emerges As Go-To Standard For Compliant RWA Deals, Market To Reach $11T By 2030
News Report Technology
Kadena Report: ERC-3643 Emerges As Go-To Standard For Compliant RWA Deals, Market To Reach $11T By 2030
by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025
Bridging Blockchain With AI: Challenges And Opportunities In Privacy, Security, And The Future Of AGI
Hack Seasons News Report Technology
Bridging Blockchain With AI: Challenges And Opportunities In Privacy, Security, And The Future Of AGI
by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025
Multichain By Design: Industry Leaders Discuss The Future Of Multichain And Interoperability
Hack Seasons News Report Technology
Multichain By Design: Industry Leaders Discuss The Future Of Multichain And Interoperability
by Alisa Davidson
July 15, 2025
The Intelligence Race Has Begun — AI 2027 Shows How It Ends
Opinion Markets Software Technology
The Intelligence Race Has Begun — AI 2027 Shows How It Ends
by Victoria d'Este
July 15, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.