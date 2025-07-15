Multichain By Design: Industry Leaders Discuss The Future Of Multichain And Interoperability

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief At Hack Seasons in Cannes, experts discussed the future of blockchain interoperability, emphasizing a multichain architecture for diverse use cases, the importance of usability and education, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

At the Hack Seasons Conference in Cannes, a standout panel titled “Interoperability by Default: Designing for the Multichain Future” brought together leading voices, including Ahmet Oscan, Co-Founder and CEO of Odos, Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch, Victor Ji, Co-Founder of Manta Network, and Prabal Banerjee, Co-Founder of Avail. Moderated by Martin Masser, Head of Growth at the TON Foundation, the discussion focused on how blockchain ecosystems can evolve to support seamless multichain interoperability and its future.

The conversation opened with differing perspectives on the long-term trajectory of blockchain networks. One audience member suggested that Bitcoin could dominate globally within the next 200 years. Panelists responded with a range of views—some emphasizing that a monolithic, single-chain future would likely involve trade-offs. Given the diverse set of use cases being brought on-chain, from finance to gaming to social applications, a specialized and multichain architecture is more realistic.

Others noted that how we define a “chain” matters. If the role of a blockchain is primarily execution, then a single chain cannot realistically support global-scale computation. Just as the internet scaled horizontally rather than through a single central server, blockchain networks will need to follow suit. However, when it comes to value storage—particularly in the form of digital assets like Bitcoin—consolidation to fewer chains might be possible. Panelists also noted that while interoperability could become more achievable with common consensus mechanisms across chains, the current state of tools is still very early and fragmented.

The discussion then moved to practical applications where multichain design could deliver the most impact. Panelists pointed to cross-chain asset swaps as a growing area of activity, driven by the need for users to move funds quickly and securely between networks. While gaming use cases were noted as less prominent at this stage, the broader financial movement of value remains a priority. Liquidity, especially for larger chains, was identified as a key driver for interoperable infrastructure. Layer 2 networks were highlighted as particularly well-positioned to benefit—both from a user and developer standpoint.

From Compliance To Convenience: How Interoperability Is Evolving For Financial Integration Across Chains

On the topic of end-users, the panelists agreed that usability and education are essential. Most users are not concerned with which network they are interacting with, particularly when performing simple actions like asset swaps. Therefore, the focus of interoperability solutions should be on assets and functionality rather than the underlying networks.

Toward the end of the panel, the discussion turned to regulatory considerations. Most speakers agreed that regulation is unlikely to hinder interoperability directly. Since assets are already treated as multichain by nature—minted on one chain but capable of moving across networks—regulators are increasingly acknowledging this model. However, some panelists cautioned that cross-border use cases, such as tokenizing US equities on-chain, could present compliance challenges in jurisdictions like China or the US.

The panel closed with a consensus that the broader financial system will gradually integrate blockchain infrastructure. While regulation may evolve alongside this shift, interoperability will remain a core design goal. Compliance mechanisms, panelists suggested, could eventually be embedded directly into the blockchain architecture and tailored to local regulatory frameworks via smart routing.

Catch the full panel discussion to explore all the insights and perspectives in one place!

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson