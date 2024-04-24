Puffverse Raises $3M Funding To Advance Its PuffGo Party Game, Announces Portfolio Migration To Ronin

In Brief Puffverse raised $3 million in a seed funding round and announced plans to migrate the entire Puffverse portfolio onto Ronin blockchain.

Platform featuring interactive 3D environments and unique non-fungible token (NFT) characters, Puffverse announced it raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Animoca Brands with participation from Sky Mavis, Arcane Group, Spartan Group, Foresight Ventures, HashKey Capital, and Xu Family Office. The newly acquired capital will be allocated towards advancing the development of Puffverse’s flagship game, PuffGo, and establishing a cloud gaming platform, empowering NFT projects to build personalized metaverses utilizing Puffverse’s engine without necessitating coding expertise.

Puffverse is a multi-platform universe that combines Web2 and Web3 gaming experiences. It features characters portrayed as diverse and whimsical avatars, each possessing distinct personalities, appearances, and capabilities embodied as NFTs.

Players have the opportunity to collect these unique characters, with different costumes, skills, and bonuses tailored for individual gameplay experiences. These characters can also be employed within the game environment and throughout the ecosystem for gameplay, earning, or life simulation experiences.

Puffverse Collaborates With Sky Mavis To Migrate Its Portfolio To Ronin Blockchain

In addition to completing the funding round, Puffverse has disclosed a collaboration with Sky Mavis, which is aimed at integrating the entire Puffverse portfolio onto Ronin, the EVM blockchain tailored specifically for gaming purposes.

Created by Sky Mavis, Ronin demonstrates unparalleled scalability, capable of accommodating millions of daily active users and has processed over $4 billion in NFT volumes. Moreover, Ronin optimizes for near-instant transactions and negligible fees, enabling millions of in-game transactions to occur seamlessly.

The first title from Puffverse to launch on Ronin is PuffGo, a multiplayer royale party game that features various level themes and gameplay modes, offering solo and multiplayer matchups. With its emphasis on user-generated content (UGC), PuffGo allows players to design their game maps, setting the stage for future endeavors to empower users to curate fully customized metaverses. Moreover, the forthcoming Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content (AIGC) functionality will allow users to steer AI tools using text commands to shape maps, levels, and gameplay elements and even construct their unique metaverse environments.

“Party games, with their quick gameplay loops and dynamic social features, could be well-suited for enhancement through web3 mechanics,” said Trung Nguyen, CEO and Co-Founder of Sky Mavis. “The Puffverse team also possesses a deep understanding of the East Asia and China market, which we believe presents ample opportunities for Ronin’s expansion,” he added.

Within the Puffverse ecosystem, various other products complement its offerings, serving diverse user needs. These include PuffTown which is a Web3 control panel overseeing all Puffverse-related products, PuffLand which emerges as a user-generated content platform, facilitating game creation devoid of technical complexities, and PuffWorld, a platform facilitating the creation of 3D metaverses, alongside various other offerings.

To mark the milestone, Puffverse plans to capture a snapshot of its Puff NFTs on the BNB Chain on April 29th. Subsequently, the NFTs will be migrated and airdropped directly to the corresponding addresses on Ronin. Additionally, Puffverse has revealed its intentions to introduce its ecosystem token and an exclusive NFT collection on Ronin later this year.

