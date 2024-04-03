Ronin Proposes Integration Of zkEVM To Enhance Blockchain Scalability For Gaming

EVM blockchain tailored for gaming, Ronin, announced its proposal to integrate zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) into the Ronin protocol, aiming to enhance Ronin’s scalability.

After evaluating various methods, including optimistic and zero-knowledge (ZK) aggregation and modularization, Phuc Thai, the chief researcher of Ronin, highlighted that the most suitable expansion solution for Ronin is zkEVM.

Ronin plans to incorporate a ZK prover into the its protocol and provide ZK rollups as a service to external developers. This initiative is termed Enshrined zkEVMs. Moreover, enabling validators to launch their ZK rollup on it would allow developers to remain on the platform instead of seeking separate blockchains when transactions on Ronin exceed the blockspace capacity.

Furthermore, incorporating zkEVM into the Ronin protocol could simplify the initiation of a zkEVM Layer 2 on Ronin, allowing game studios to establish a validator node to launch rollups. Consequently, users on their Layer 2 could pay transaction fees to the game studio’s validator, rewarding the studio and their delegators, aligning rewards among delegators, validators, users, builders, and RON token holders.

Ronin also plans to enhance several decentralized applications, such as Katana decentralized exchange (DEX) and Mavis Market to prevent high slippage fees during swaps. These decentralized applications will allow bridging across rollups. Ronin also plans to introduce a Cross-Chain Relayer Service to assist in relaying cross-chain transactions.

Ronin Blockchain, Designed for Web3 Gaming, Sees Surge in Daily Users Amid Scalability Efforts

Ronin is a blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), strategically crafted for Web3 gaming purposes. Originated by Sky Mavis, the creator of Axie Infinity, Ronin sets out to transform blockchain gaming by addressing Ethereum’s critical issues including gas fees and transaction speeds. Currently, Ronin manages up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) and operates on the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism.

Recently, the blockchain recorded approximately 1.2 million daily active users. The project team believes that further scalability to accommodate even larger user numbers can be achieved by implementing ZK rollups.

