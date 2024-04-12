Ronin’s New Sky Mavis Trusted Domain Name System To Safeguard Users Against Malicious Attacks

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Ronin unveiled Sky Mavis trusted domain name system, which includes three badges aimed at safeguarding its users against malicious attacks.

Game-focused EVM blockchain Ronin unveiled its new Sky Mavis trusted domain name system, which includes Mavis badges, Mavis Friends badges, and Unknown badges to safeguard Ronin users against potential malicious attacks.

The new system can present various badges to users during their interactions with smart contracts, aiding in identifying secure transactions and applications. Additionally, it reminds users to remain vigilant and follow security tips when engaging with Ronin’s smart contracts.

The Mavis Badge is designed to be visible to users while they engage with decentralized applications (dApps) or games developed by either Sky Mavis or Ronin Network. Users will also encounter the badge in their wallet interface during the transaction signing process. Its presence signifies that it is secure to proceed with signing the transaction.

Users will come across the Mavis Friends badge while engaging with dApps or games developed by Sky Mavis, Axie Infinity, or partners of the Ronin Network. This badge signifies a level of trust and is granted to developers who have undergone a security screening or have been verified by another reputable partner. However, the presence of a Mavis Friends badge does not ensure complete user safety on protocols.

When interacting with unverified smart contracts in Ronin Wallet, users will come across an Unknown badge, signifying the highest level of risk. While it’s possible that a secure protocol might receive an Unknown badge, users should exercise caution and thoroughly check the protocols. If users encounter a suspicious smart contract, they are advised to revoke permissions from Ronin Wallet.

Introducing the Sky Mavis Trusted Domain System



Three shields against bad actors on Ronin 🛡️



• The Mavis Badge

• The Mavis Friends Badge

• The Unknown Badge



Note: if everything goes according to plan, we may update the design of these badges over the next 1-2 months, and… pic.twitter.com/UPMRD2ramH — Ronin (@Ronin_Network) April 12, 2024

Ronin Network Addresses Security Breach Resulting In $9.7 Million Worth Of ETH Theft

Ronin is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain specifically tailored for Web3 gaming applications. Developed by Sky Mavis, the team behind Axie Infinity, it aims to revolutionize blockchain gaming by tackling Ethereum’s high gas fees and slow transaction speed challenges.

The latest upgrade comes a few months after the project faced a security breach. During that incident, approximately $9.7 million worth of Ethereum was stolen from wallets on the Ronin network and channeled through the Tornado Cash mixer.

However, Aleksander Larsen, co-founder of Sky Mavis, noted that the attack was not linked to the security of the Ronin Network, its Ethereum bridge, or funds held by Sky Mavis. He emphasized that a specific wallet had been compromised, which is a common occurrence across various blockchain networks.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson