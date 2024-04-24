Dexalot Launches Its Central Limit Order Book Decentralized Exchange On Arbitrum

In Brief Dexalot launches on the Arbitrum blockchain to introduce a range of its features to Ethereum Layer 2 network users.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) utilizing the Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) model and operating on the Avalanche Subnet, Dexalot revealed plans to expand its reach by launching on the Arbitrum blockchain. This move aims to introduce a range of its features to Ethereum Layer 2 network users.

Tim Shan, the COO of Dexalot, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion of Dexalot’s multichain order book with commingled liquidity to the Arbitrum community, emphasizing that such achievement represents a significant achievement for the project, particularly given that it was accomplished on Arbitrum.

Dexalot runs its DEX on a specialized application-specific blockchain, which was introduced in February 2023. The exchange enables buyers and sellers to execute orders at predetermined price points, effectively minimizing price slippage and enhancing capital efficiency for traders. Furthermore, it offers transparent order visibility, competitive prices, and substantial liquidity while maintaining low gas fees.

The launch on Arbitrum is anticipated to notably amplify the exchange’s transaction volumes while enhancing the safety and security of the trading environment. Additionally, this move is set to solidify Arbitrum’s position as the leading Layer 2 solution for advanced on-chain trading.

Moreover, the expansion will provide Arbitrum projects with a reliable platform for launching native tokens. By conducting all orders on-chain without any custodial risk, Dexalot upholds the robust decentralization ingrained in Arbitrum’s architecture.

Peter Haymond, the Senior Partnerships Manager at Arbitrum, highlighted that the CLOB feature of Dexalot on Arbitrum has a promising potential to deliver fairer pricing, deeper liquidity, and improved capital efficiency. Meanwhile, the latest advancement is expected to propel decentralized finance (DeFi) to widespread adoption.

Dexalot Redefines DEX Experience With CLOB Model, Surpasses $1B Transaction Volume Milestone

Dexalot’s design deviates substantially from typical automated market maker (AMM) DEXs as the platform strives to replicate the familiar experience of centralized exchanges (CEX) within the decentralized on-chain realm. It offers the CLOB model to foster a more inclusive and transparent environment for users, ensuring a secure and efficient trading experience while minimizing slippage and custody risks.

Recently, the project has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $1 billion in total transaction volume since its establishment. The platform launched its testnet in 2021.

