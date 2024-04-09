Polkadot Community Selects Conor Daly As Brand Ambassador For Indianapolis 500 With 95.8% Vote

In Brief Polkadot conducted an on-chain vote to appoint Conor Daly as the Polkadot Brand Ambassador for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 race.

Polkadot (DOT), a multichain network community, conducted an on-chain vote to appoint United States IndyCar racing star Conor Daly as the Polkadot Brand Ambassador for the upcoming Indianapolis 500, an annual automobile race hosted in Indianapolis, the capital of the state of Indiana.

Conor Daly holds a prominent position within the United States professional racing community, having participated in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 in the same year, a feat accomplished by only 29 drivers in history. Beyond his racing career, Conor Daly appeared on Season 30 of ‘The Amazing Race reality series and has showcased his social personality through various activities, including hosting a motorsports podcast, ‘Speed Street,’ and appearing in the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, representing his home state of Indiana.

The upcoming Indianapolis 500 race, scheduled for May 26th, marks the beginning of an extensive year-long partnership between Conor Daly and Polkadot. The racer’s role as a Polkadot Ambassador will extend beyond the racetrack, encompassing a variety of interactive community events and digital campaigns designed to engage his fans while introducing them to Polkadot’s innovative technology.

The sponsorship marked the first instance of a significant athlete’s sponsorship determined through a vote using blockchain technology. The proposal to sponsor Conor Daly received an impressive 95.8% approval, highlighting the community’s enthusiasm to demonstrate the real-world applications of blockchain technology and Polkadot’s vision for Web3.

“The fact that thousands of individuals in the Polkadot community–not a corporate marketing team–used their voices to vote and select me as their ambassador is an incredible honor and reflective of the power of what a more free and open internet can look like in the future,” said Conor Daly. “The fact that I’m racing not just for a brand name or logo but representing developers, investors, and regular people who are building tomorrow’s web is thrilling and overwhelming. We’re bringing power back to people while making sports history,” he added.

Introduced in 2020 by Gavin Wood, co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, Polkadot aims to act as the robust and secure foundation of Web3. Its decentralized governance model prioritizes community involvement in decision-making processes, allowing every holder of the Polkadot token to contribute to shaping the platform’s future direction.

