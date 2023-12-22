Polkadot will Introduce Asynchronous Support and Snowbridge Cross-Chain Bridge with Ethereum in 2024

In development update, Polkadot outlined its strategic initiatives for 2024 in its “Polkadot in Numbers” annual report for 2023. The blockchain platform plans to implement new features such as Asynchronous Backing, flexible Coretime and a minimum Relay.

Additionally, the platform announced that the first quarter of the upcoming year will see the deployment of Snowbridge, a cross-chain bridge connecting Polkadot and Ethereum.

Asynchronous Backing aims to streamline Polkadot’s network performance. This innovative upgrade will reportedly enhance the network’s scalability and throughput by allowing validators to process multiple parachain blocks simultaneously.

A key feature of this enhancement will be its ability to decentralize block production, dynamically distributing the workload across validators. This eliminates the need for validators to wait for global consensus, resulting in faster block times.

Polkadot said the upgrade has undergone rigorous testing on Polkadot’s testnet Rococo, and is poised for deployment on Kusama, the canary network. Successful implementation on Kusama is a crucial milestone preceding its release on the Polkadot mainnet.

Snowbridge: A Trustless Bridge Between Polkadot and Ethereum

In tandem with Asynchronous Backing, Polkadot is set to launch Snowbridge in the first quarter of 2024. Snowbridge is a pioneering project aimed at creating a trustless bridge between Polkadot and Ethereum, allowing interoperability between the two prominent blockchain networks.

The Snowbridge team is diligently merging their pallets and support code into the Polkadot-SDK monorepo using git subtree, streamlining the synchronization process. Plans are in place to publish their crates and add their pallets to the BridgeHub runtimes post-completion of the ongoing re-audit.

Technical Advancements and Enhancements

Polkadot said Snowbridge has achieved notable milestones, including fortifying the resilience of the BEEFY light client against potential attacks and refining the Solidity API for the transfer of ERC20 tokens to Polkadot parachains. Emphasis has also been placed on utilizing static exchange rates for Ether-DOT conversions, governed by Polkadot governance, to uphold decentralization and reduce transfer costs.

The project prioritizes message traceability across the bridge, utilizing the SetTopic instruction, while protocol-level data formats now support versioning for seamless live upgrades. The BEEFY light client has successfully passed a re-audit and is poised for production, with ongoing re-audits for the remaining codebase.

With Snowbridge nearing completion, the company said that the project’s focus is shifting to final integrations, bug bounty programs, and additional application-level features for post-launch upgrades.

Polkadot’s ambitious plans for 2024 highlight its strategic goal to position Polkadot at the forefront of the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape, with implications for the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

