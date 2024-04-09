Modular AI Blockchain 0G Unveils Newton Testnet Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

Developer of the modular blockchain designed for on-chain AI 0G, 0G Labs unveiled the launch of its Newton testnet. The network is open for participation by node operators, developers, and the community, inviting them to join and offer feedback in preparation for the upcoming mainnet launch scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

“The public launch of our testnet marks the first stage of bringing AI on-chain, which will combine two of the most exciting technologies that emerged in the past decade,” stated Michael Heinrich, CEO of 0G Labs. “Our team has worked diligently over the past months to deliver our vision of the ultra-scalable modular blockchain, and we’re eager to receive feedback from the community of users and developers,” he added.

0G, also known as ZeroGravity, is a modular blockchain designed to address the significant challenges of using blockchain for AI. These challenges arise when data and execution requirements surpass the capabilities of existing market offerings by several orders of magnitude. 0 G’s modular architecture allows it to provide a streamlined and efficient network. This is achieved by eliminating legacy consensus algorithms, avoiding unrelated use cases sharing the same block space, and on-demand scaling.

The blockchain boasts over 50 GB per second data throughput benchmarks, a significant enhancement compared to existing rates of 1.5 Mb per second seen in Ethereum-based scaling solutions. This improvement is inherent in its baseline structure. Moreover, the modular architecture of 0G promises to achieve infinite scalability in the future.

Decentralized AI offers enhanced security by dispersing data across multiple nodes instead of centralizing it in one location, reducing vulnerability to hacks and breaches. Moreover, it facilitates equitable reward distribution to contributors throughout the workflow, including data providers, model creators, and computation power suppliers.

Leveraging distributed ledger and cryptographic technologies provides transparent methods for tracking AI-generated data, distinguishing between genuine original data and deepfakes. Additionally, blockchains offer a balanced approach to manual interventions in model outcomes, mitigating instances where interventions may be inaccurate.

0G Labs Successfully Concludes $35M Pre-Seed Funding Round Led by Hack VC

0G Labs operates as a Web3 infrastructure provider, focused on developing the 0G blockchain to facilitate the implementation of on-chain AI applications within the Web3 ecosystem. Compared to its competitors, the 0G blockchain offers a cost that is 100 times lower, establishing itself as a frontrunner in introducing high-data-use cases like scalable Layer 2 scaling solutions and modular AI to the Web3 ecosystem.

The launch of the 0G testnet follows the conclusion of 0G Labs’ $35 million pre-seed funding round led by Hack VC, which included participation from Bankless, Polygon, Delphi Digital, TRGC, Dao5, Symbolic, BlockChain Builders Fund, and Dispersion, along with numerous other venture funds and angel investors. Initially, 0G Labs aimed to raise $5 million to develop a minimum viable product (MVP) for market release. However, the round garnered significantly more notable interest from investors.

