News Report Technology
March 21, 2024

OpenSea Unveils Seaport 1.6 with Seaport Hooks to Enhance Utility and Liquidity of NFTs

by
Published: March 21, 2024 at 7:22 am Updated: March 21, 2024 at 7:22 am
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 21, 2024 at 7:22 am

In Brief

OpenSea introduced Seaport 1.6 protocol with Seaport hooks to enable developers create applications that enhance the utility and liquidity of NFTs.

OpenSea Unveils Seaport 1.6 with Seaport Hooks to Enhance Utility and Liquidity of NFTs

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea introduced Seaport 1.6, an NFT marketplace protocol operating within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem. Seaport 1.6 provides a new feature named Seaport hooks that enables developers to create applications that enhance the utility and liquidity of NFTs. Opensea plans to launch the first Seaport hooks application in April. 

By allowing developers to deploy arbitrary contracts that can be statefully invoked by Seaport upon the completion of a Seaport order, Seaport hooks facilitate the integration of any custom code into the process of any Seaport sale.

Seaport hooks will empower developers to design automated bonding curves for NFTs and enable lending protocols to directly participate in buying and selling within Seaport markets. Meanwhile, sales will dynamically transmit information to an NFT during the transaction process, enabling NFTs to react to specific conditions, such as adjusting metadata based on sale volume. Furthermore, the feasibility of implementing price oracles, essential for many decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, will be notably enhanced for NFTs, facilitating the integration of time-weighted average price (TWAP) oracles.

Designed for settling peer-to-peer sales of on-chain items, the Seaport 1.6 protocol has already been launched and deployed. OpenSea will initiate the process of transitioning its users to submit orders via Seaport 1.6 starting March 25th. The OpenSea application programming interface (API) will cease to accept Seaport 1.5 orders effective Monday, April 1st.

OpenSea 2.0: Elevating User Experience with Exciting Platform Upgrades

OpenSea operates as a blockchain-based aggregator marketplace for the purchase, sale, and exchange of NFTs, functioning as a non-custodial platform that grants users complete control and accessibility to their cryptocurrency wallets. The company rose to prominence as the top NFT marketplace during the previous bull market cycle. In January 2022, after a successful fundraising round raising $300 million, the platform achieved a remarkable valuation of $13 billion.

Recently, OpenSea unveiled plans to develop a platform upgrade called OpenSea 2.0. In a post on the social media platform X, Devin Finzer, the CEO of OpenSea, outlined the primary goal of the new platform as enhancing user experience and providing better differentiation between NFT categories, particularly as additional use cases for these tokens emerge.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Avalanche Foundation Initiates $1M Memecoin Rush Incentive Program to Boost Liquidity for Community Coins  

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Coinbase’s Base Records 51% Surge in Daily Trading Volume, Reaching $356M Amid Growing Popularity 

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Crypto Market Faces Pressure Amid $670M Liquidations, Pre-halving Bitcoin Retraces and Upcoming Fed Meeting

by Alisa Davidson
March 20, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Landscape of Cryptocurrency Regulations in Asia

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024

Crypto-Banking applications

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024

Revolutionize Bing Chat with AI-Powered Prompts

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers
News Report Technology
Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024
Vitalik Buterin Unveils How Ethereum Plans to Implement AI for Its Roadmap and What Will Drive Future Technological Society
Interview Technology
Vitalik Buterin Unveils How Ethereum Plans to Implement AI for Its Roadmap and What Will Drive Future Technological Society
by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024
Avalanche Foundation Initiates $1M Memecoin Rush Incentive Program to Boost Liquidity for Community Coins  
News Report Technology
Avalanche Foundation Initiates $1M Memecoin Rush Incentive Program to Boost Liquidity for Community Coins  
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024
Coinbase’s Base Records 51% Surge in Daily Trading Volume, Reaching $356M Amid Growing Popularity 
News Report Technology
Coinbase’s Base Records 51% Surge in Daily Trading Volume, Reaching $356M Amid Growing Popularity 
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.