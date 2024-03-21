OpenSea Unveils Seaport 1.6 with Seaport Hooks to Enhance Utility and Liquidity of NFTs

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea introduced Seaport 1.6, an NFT marketplace protocol operating within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem. Seaport 1.6 provides a new feature named Seaport hooks that enables developers to create applications that enhance the utility and liquidity of NFTs. Opensea plans to launch the first Seaport hooks application in April.

By allowing developers to deploy arbitrary contracts that can be statefully invoked by Seaport upon the completion of a Seaport order, Seaport hooks facilitate the integration of any custom code into the process of any Seaport sale.

Seaport hooks will empower developers to design automated bonding curves for NFTs and enable lending protocols to directly participate in buying and selling within Seaport markets. Meanwhile, sales will dynamically transmit information to an NFT during the transaction process, enabling NFTs to react to specific conditions, such as adjusting metadata based on sale volume. Furthermore, the feasibility of implementing price oracles, essential for many decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, will be notably enhanced for NFTs, facilitating the integration of time-weighted average price (TWAP) oracles.

OpenSea and the Seaport Working Group are thrilled to unveil Seaport 1.6 — the latest generation of the most advanced NFT marketplace protocol in the EVM ecosystem.



Seaport 1.6 introduces a new capability enabled by the recent Ethereum Dencun upgrade called Seaport hooks 🪝.… pic.twitter.com/EsdLebCq20 — OpenSea (@opensea) March 20, 2024

Designed for settling peer-to-peer sales of on-chain items, the Seaport 1.6 protocol has already been launched and deployed. OpenSea will initiate the process of transitioning its users to submit orders via Seaport 1.6 starting March 25th. The OpenSea application programming interface (API) will cease to accept Seaport 1.5 orders effective Monday, April 1st.

OpenSea 2.0: Elevating User Experience with Exciting Platform Upgrades

OpenSea operates as a blockchain-based aggregator marketplace for the purchase, sale, and exchange of NFTs, functioning as a non-custodial platform that grants users complete control and accessibility to their cryptocurrency wallets. The company rose to prominence as the top NFT marketplace during the previous bull market cycle. In January 2022, after a successful fundraising round raising $300 million, the platform achieved a remarkable valuation of $13 billion.

Recently, OpenSea unveiled plans to develop a platform upgrade called OpenSea 2.0. In a post on the social media platform X, Devin Finzer, the CEO of OpenSea, outlined the primary goal of the new platform as enhancing user experience and providing better differentiation between NFT categories, particularly as additional use cases for these tokens emerge.

