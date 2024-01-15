Business News Report
OpenSea Set to Enhance NFT Marketplace with ‘OpenSea 2.0’ Platform Upgrade

Published: January 15, 2024
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 15, 2024

In Brief

OpenSea develops platform upgrade, OpenSea 2.0, to enhance user experience.

OpenSea Advances with OpenSea 2.0 Platform Upgrade

Marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) OpenSea, is reportedly developing a platform upgrade—OpenSea 2.0. According to Devin Finzer, the CEO of OpenSea, the new platform’s objective is to enhance user experience and offer improved differentiation between NFT categories as additional use cases for these tokens emerge. 

On social platform X, Finzer expressed the desire to enhance the current marketplace interface, emphasizing the importance of customization to serve each unique use case.  He also mentioned that OpenSea is actively working on a feature to display ticket NFTs on a calendar, enabling users to organize and sort them by date for improved accessibility and functionality.

The upcoming upgrade from OpenSea will ease customer access to its professional trading platform. This improvement will allow users to switch between a “collector view” and a more advanced interface. 

Additionally, the company has implemented enhancements to detect fraudulent NFT collections and mitigate risks associated with harmful URLs–scams, where users connect their wallets to malicious websites resulting in the theft of digital assets, have been a persistent issue in the industry.

Last year, OpenSea’s Finzer intended to overhaul the operational culture, products and technology entirely, starting with team restructuring. The startup subsequently laid off 50% of its staff in November. The comprehensive changes also centered on the concept of ‘OpenSea 2.0,’ encompassing enhancements in underlying technology, reliability, performance, speed, quality, and overall user experience.

Headquartered in New York, the company emerged as the leading NFT marketplace during the last bull market. In January 2022, following a successful fundraising round that garnered $300 million, the platform achieved a remarkable valuation of $13 billion.

NFT Marketplaces Elevate Trading with Innovative Advancements

In the competitive landscape of NFT marketplaces, platforms like Blur and Tensor have emerged as OpenSea contenders, drawing attention for their emphasis on a more professional trading experience. This entails an environment where users can capitalize on rapid price changes.

Recently, Blur disclosed a successful fundraising initiative, raising $40 million to advance the Blur ecosystem. The focus of this development includes promoting NFTs on Ethereum Layer 1 and constructing decentralized applications on the Ethereum Layer 2 network known as Blast

Furthermore, Blur’s peer-to-peer perpetual NFT lending protocol “Blend” declared its endorsement for the widely acclaimed art collection, Moonbirds. Concurrently, the native token of Blur, BLUR, witnessed a significant surge of over 80%, influenced by its listing on Binance. 

Tensor recently secured the leading position in Solana’s NFT marketplace, surpassing Magic Eden in trading volume on the network. In November, Tensor accounted for approximately 60% of the overall NFT trading market share on Solana, while Magic Eden constituted less than 30% of the total volume. This shift highlights Tensor’s growing influence, reflecting the evolving competition and trends within the Solana NFT ecosystem.

With the development of OpenSea 2.0, Opensea is set for a transformative journey reflecting its commitment to revolutionizing the evolving NFT landscape.  

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

