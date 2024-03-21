News Report Technology
March 21, 2024

Jupiter Allocates $10M USDC and 100M JUP to Jupiter DAO, Fuels Jupiverse Growth

by
Published: March 21, 2024 at 5:45 am Updated: March 21, 2024 at 5:46 am
by Anastasiia Osipova
Edited and fact-checked: March 21, 2024 at 5:45 am

In Brief

Jupiter allocates 10 million USDC and 100 million JUP to DAO to facilitate its involvement in public goods funding and expand the Jupiverse.

Jupiter Allocates $10M and 100M JUP to Jupiter DAO to Fuel Jupiverse Growth

Cryptocurrency exchange Jupiter (JUP) announced its allocation of 10 million USDC and 100 million JUP to Jupiter DAO–a decentralized autonomous organization aimed at fostering the growth of the Jupiter ecosystem–to facilitate its involvement in public goods funding and achieve its mission of expanding the Jupiverse. The funds will be transferred to a designated DAO wallet, with the 10 million USDC sourced from revenues and the 100 million JUP from the community allocation.

Additionally, Jupiter DAO intends to launch the Fund the Core Working Group proposal, outlining the operational framework of the working group and initiating community discussions regarding the grant program.

According to a post on the social media platform X, “The CWG has been working tirelessly to support the JUP community by bootstrapping and taking on crucial processes such as the LFG initiative, the Voting platform, and the Token-List. This is the first WG vote and an important one for confirming how WGs will work moving forward.”

Jupiter Emerges as Leading DEX Aggregator on Solana 

Jupiter is a platform aggregating liquidity from different decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, allowing users to access the most favorable rates for token swaps. Launched by pseudonymous developers in October 2021, Jupiter has listed over 740 tokens and offers more than 11,900 trading pairs. The platform strategically routes orders to various Solana-based exchanges, ensuring trades are executed at the best available price for the requested asset. Earlier this year, Jupiter distributed 1 billion of its governance token, JUP, through an airdrop to the community.

Currently, the platform is recognized as one of the largest DEX aggregators on Solana based on swap volume, experiencing a significant surge in trading volume from approximately $4 billion in November to over $33 billion in March.

Recently, according to data from CoinGecko, Jupiter has recorded higher trading volume in the past 24 hours compared to Uniswap V3’s Ethereum DEX, attributed to the prevailing memecoin trend on the Solana blockchain.

Over the past four months, the weekly DEX volume on Solana has been on the rise compared to Ethereum. Presently, the ratio of weekly DEX volume on Solana to that on Ethereum is 29.41%, marking an increase from 10.71% at the start of December 2023. Solana is trading at $189, reflecting a 10% increase over the last 24-hour period as of the writing time, based on data from CoinMarketCap.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Avalanche Foundation Initiates $1M Memecoin Rush Incentive Program to Boost Liquidity for Community Coins  

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Coinbase’s Base Records 51% Surge in Daily Trading Volume, Reaching $356M Amid Growing Popularity 

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Crypto Market Faces Pressure Amid $670M Liquidations, Pre-halving Bitcoin Retraces and Upcoming Fed Meeting

by Alisa Davidson
March 20, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers

by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024

Landscape of Cryptocurrency Regulations in Asia

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024

Crypto-Banking applications

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024

Revolutionize Bing Chat with AI-Powered Prompts

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers
News Report Technology
Nim Network Opens Airdrop Claims, Distributes 90M NIM Tokens to Key Communities and Dymension Stakers
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024
Vitalik Buterin Unveils How Ethereum Plans to Implement AI for Its Roadmap and What Will Drive Future Technological Society
Interview Technology
Vitalik Buterin Unveils How Ethereum Plans to Implement AI for Its Roadmap and What Will Drive Future Technological Society
by Viktoriia Palchik
March 21, 2024
Avalanche Foundation Initiates $1M Memecoin Rush Incentive Program to Boost Liquidity for Community Coins  
News Report Technology
Avalanche Foundation Initiates $1M Memecoin Rush Incentive Program to Boost Liquidity for Community Coins  
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024
Coinbase’s Base Records 51% Surge in Daily Trading Volume, Reaching $356M Amid Growing Popularity 
News Report Technology
Coinbase’s Base Records 51% Surge in Daily Trading Volume, Reaching $356M Amid Growing Popularity 
by Alisa Davidson
March 21, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.