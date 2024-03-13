Markets News Report
March 13, 2024

Solana NFT Market Tensor to Launch $TNSR Token for Community-Led Governance

by
Published: March 13, 2024 at 3:38 am Updated: March 13, 2024 at 3:38 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 13, 2024 at 3:38 am

In Brief

Tensor announced its plans to introduce $TNSR token, enabling its holders to participate in protocol governance.

Solana NFT Marketplace Tensor to Release Governance Token TNSR Empowering Community-Led Protocol Governance

Solana-based non-fungible token (NFT) trading platform Tensor revealed plans to introduce a $TNSR token, enabling its holders to participate in protocol governance. The announcement did not specify whether there would be an airdrop, and additional information about the token’s release is expected to be provided in the near future.

According to a post on the social media platform X by a supporting organization behind the marketplace Tensor Foundation, Tensor protocols play a crucial role in the trading infrastructure of NFTs as an emerging asset class. Furthermore, they are built on the Solana blockchain, one of the few chains with the necessary throughput, speed, and low fees required for widespread adoption.

In the near future, the Tensor Foundation plans to adopt Tensor protocols, with governance entrusted to the Tensor community through the use of its $TNSR token. In addition to overseeing essential infrastructure, the Tensor Foundation aims to nurture a community of creators and builders committed to the success of NFTs.

Tensor Dominates Solana Trading 

As an NFT marketplace tailored for traders, Tensor incorporates advanced functionality, such as real-time data, candlestick charts, and automated market-making (AMM) pools specifically designed for NFTs. The platform also offers rewards to users. Launched in 2022, the marketplace received support from Placeholder VC and Solana Ventures, among others, raising $3 million in a seed funding round last year.

In the past 90 days, Tensor has facilitated the trading of over $2 billion worth of NFTs, accounting for more than 70% of the Solana NFT trading volume. This represents a significant increase compared to last year’s reported NFT volume of $7 million.

Trading volumes for Solana NFTs, which historically lagged behind those of NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain, have recently shown a consistent upward trend. According to data from CryptoSlam, over $200 million worth of Solana NFTs were traded monthly between December and February.

Tensor’s strategic initiatives and dominant performance highlight its crucial role in the realm of NFT trading.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

Polyhedra Network Loses $760,000 in THENA Tokens Due to Key Leak on BNB Chain

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024

Bitcoin Price Hits $73K All-Time High as Spot Bitcoin ETF’s Record $1.05 Billion Inflow

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security

by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024

BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program for Exclusive Community Rewards and Airdrop Insights

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024

SEC Declares First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Filing as ‘Abandoned’

by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees
Markets News Report
Decoding Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: How it Promises to Improve Scalability and Slash Transaction Fees
by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024
Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security
News Report Technology
Merkle Science Partners with nSure.ai to Boost Crypto Transaction Security
by Victor Dey
March 13, 2024
BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program for Exclusive Community Rewards and Airdrop Insights
Markets News Report
BNB Chain Launches Airdrop Alliance Program for Exclusive Community Rewards and Airdrop Insights
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024
SEC Declares First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Filing as ‘Abandoned’
Business News Report
SEC Declares First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF Filing as ‘Abandoned’
by Alisa Davidson
March 13, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.