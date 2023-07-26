Netflix Offers Up to $900K for AI Manager Amidst Actors and Writers’ Strikes

In Brief
Netflix is offering a high salary for an AI Manager position amidst ongoing strikes in Hollywood over the impact of AI in writing and production.
The streaming company seeks a highly skilled individual to oversee its machine-learning platforms, offering a salary range of $300,000 to $900,000.
Netflix is offering a record-breaking salary for an AI Product Manager role amid Hollywood’s ongoing strikes over the impact of AI in writing and production.
The streaming giant is seeking a highly skilled and experienced individual to oversee its machine-learning platforms. The salary range for the position is $300,000 to $900,000, making it among the highest-paying AI jobs. Therefore, the role is likely to attract some of the best and brightest AI talent in the world.
The job posting is specifically for a management position that aims to improve the performance and efficiency of Netflix’s Machine Learning Platform. According to the job description:
“Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence is powering innovation in all areas of the business. From helping us buy and create great content, helping members choose the right title for them through personalization, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives.”
In another job listing, Netflix offers $450,000 to $650,000 for Generative AI Technical Director in its Game Studio.
The timing of Netflix’s hiring spree is notable, as it comes when Hollywood is grappling with the implications of AI for the entertainment industry. In recent months, there have been some high-profile controversies involving AI, including the use of deepfake technology to create fake news and political videos.
This summer, Hollywood actors and writers are joining forces in a strike, marking the first time they’ve done so since 1960. Their demands include improved wages and regulations regarding studios using artificial intelligence.
Last week, more than 8,000 authors, including Jennifer Egan, Nora Roberts, and Margaret Atwood, signed an Open Letter to Generative AI Leaders, urging tech company CEOs like OpenAI, Alphabet, and Meta to respect writers’ rights and interests. The Authors Guild argues that generative AI, which relies on writers’ copyrighted materials, threatens writers’ livelihoods. The letter calls for obtaining consent, crediting, and fair compensation for their work usage in training AI algorithms. Authors emphasize that without their writings, AI would be limited, and they demand payment for their contributions to this technology.
