Espresso Systems Collaborates With Polygon Labs To Develop AggLayer For Enhancing Rollup Interoperability

In Brief Espresso Systems will collaborate with Polygon Labs to develop AggLayer, aimed at addressing rollup interoperability challenges.

Shared sequencer solution Espresso Systems announced its intention to collaborate with Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon Labs to develop AggLayer, aimed at addressing rollup interoperability challenges.

Introduced in January, AggLayer aims to address the issue of fragmented liquidity within the blockchain sector by focusing on centering scaling user experience through a single, unified aggregation layer.

The AggLayer facilitates quick and secure bridging, as well as near-synchronous composability between rollups. Such capacity is achieved by allowing rollups to securely transmit messages to each other, simultaneously guaranteeing that inputs on one blockchain are valid outputs from another blockchain.

However, while ensuring security for cross-rollup message transmission, the interdependent rollup blocks require coordination layers. This is where the AggLayer will require Espresso, which will serve as the coordinator responsible for unifying the rollups prior to their settlement on the Ethereum network.

Espresso offers a marketplace for sequencers where they can acquire the authority to coordinate transaction ordering for various rollups simultaneously. These sequencers facilitate synchronized message exchanges among AggLayer-compatible rollups, while AggLayer ensures the integrity of these cross-chain transactions.

Additionally, transactions on rollups that have integrated Espresso will receive nearly instant preconfirmation through HotShot consensus.

When utilized in tandem, the technologies offer substantial enhancements to Ethereum’s user experience and security. The project teams plan to work collaboratively, concentrating on optimizing the compatibility of Espresso and AggLayer, aiming to guarantee that all Ethereum Layer 2 networks can effectively utilize both technologies to enhance composability.

Espresso Systems Launches Cappuccino Testnet And Secures $28M In Recent Series B Funding Round

Espresso Systems is developing a decentralized network serving as a coordination mechanism for rollup sequencers. This platform operates as a marketplace where sequencers can sell their blockspace while also engaging in a system that unifies transaction sequencing throughout various rollups.

Recently, Espresso Systems has unveiled its fifth testnet, Cappuccino, signaling the imminent launch of the Espresso marketplace. Concurrently, the company raised $28 million in a Series B round of funding, with a16z crypto leading the investment.

