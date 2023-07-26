Cybercriminals Use FraudGPT to Automate Hacking and Data Theft

News Report Technology
by
Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 11:11 am Updated: Jul 26, 2023 at 11:12 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

FraudGPT has emerged on the Dark Web and Telegram, offering realistic phishing emails, cracking tools, and the ability to conduct fraudulent transactions using stolen credit card details.

With a subscription fee ranging from $200 per month to $1,700 per year, the chatbot enables cybercriminals to launch large-scale attacks efficiently, even without advanced technical skills.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

fraudgpt
Published: 26 July 2023, 11:11 am Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 11:12 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

Cybercriminals have begun to develop AI-powered chatbots that can be used to automate hacking and data theft. One such chatbot, called FraudGPT, has been spotted on the Dark Web and Telegram. FraudGPT is capable of generating realistic phishing emails, creating cracking tools, and buying goods with stolen credit card numbers.

The developer of FraudGPT recently began promoting it in a hacking forum. He claims the “cutting-edge tool” will “change the community and the way you work forever.”

The photos below demonstrate that FraudGPT can create an email with a high probability of enticing recipients to click on a malicious link. This clever tactic proves essential in business email compromise (BEC) phishing campaigns against organizations. Moreover, the tool aids attackers in crafting appealing and harmful emails for their targets.

The subscription fee for FraudGPT at $200 per month and can reach $1,700 per year. The malicious chat program offers these features:

  • Write malicious code
  • Create undetectable malware
  • Find non-VBV bins
  • Create phishing pages
  • Create hacking tools
  • Find groups, sites, markets
  • Write scam pages/letters
  • Find leaks, vulnerabilities
  • Learn to code/hack
  • Find cardable sites 
  • Escrow available 24/7
  • 3,000+ confirmed sales/reviews

FraudGPT is a threat to businesses and individuals. The chatbot is easy to use and can be deployed quickly and efficiently. As a result, it could be used by cybercriminals to launch large-scale attacks.

Last week, an AI cybercrime tool called WormGPT surfaced on underground forums for launching sophisticated phishing and BEC attacks. Similar to FraudGPT, WormGPT operates without ethical boundaries, highlighting the danger of generative AI. It enables even inexperienced cybercriminals to launch swift and large-scale attacks without requiring advanced technical skills.

Read more:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Agne Cimermanaite

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies from the University of Amsterdam and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, “Open Cages,” where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
News Report Markets Technology
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
by Nik Asti July 27, 2023
Netflix’s Hefty Compensation for AI Managers Hints at a Shift in Hollywood’s Digital Landscape
Opinion Technology
Netflix’s Hefty Compensation for AI Managers Hints at a Shift in Hollywood’s Digital Landscape
by Damir Yalalov July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
News Report Technology
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
by Damir Yalalov July 27, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
Music Industry Grapples with AI-Generated Songs: U.S. Senator Addresses the Issue
Music Industry Grapples with AI-Generated Songs: U.S. Senator Addresses the Issue
July 26, 2023
Cybercriminals Use FraudGPT to Automate Hacking and Data Theft
Cybercriminals Use FraudGPT to Automate Hacking and Data Theft
July 26, 2023
Netflix Offers Up to $900K for AI Manager Amidst Actors and Writers’ Strikes
Netflix Offers Up to $900K for AI Manager Amidst Actors and Writers’ Strikes
July 26, 2023
👓 Most Read
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
July 26, 2023
Stanford’s Study Сonfirms GPT-4 Is Getting Dumber
Stanford’s Study Сonfirms GPT-4 Is Getting Dumber
July 20, 2023
10 Important Business & Life Lessons from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
10 Important Business & Life Lessons from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
July 20, 2023
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
July 18, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022