Cybercriminals Use FraudGPT to Automate Hacking and Data Theft

Cybercriminals have begun to develop AI-powered chatbots that can be used to automate hacking and data theft. One such chatbot, called FraudGPT, has been spotted on the Dark Web and Telegram. FraudGPT is capable of generating realistic phishing emails, creating cracking tools, and buying goods with stolen credit card numbers.
The developer of FraudGPT recently began promoting it in a hacking forum. He claims the “cutting-edge tool” will “change the community and the way you work forever.”
The photos below demonstrate that FraudGPT can create an email with a high probability of enticing recipients to click on a malicious link. This clever tactic proves essential in business email compromise (BEC) phishing campaigns against organizations. Moreover, the tool aids attackers in crafting appealing and harmful emails for their targets.
The subscription fee for FraudGPT at $200 per month and can reach $1,700 per year. The malicious chat program offers these features:
- Write malicious code
- Create undetectable malware
- Find non-VBV bins
- Create phishing pages
- Create hacking tools
- Find groups, sites, markets
- Write scam pages/letters
- Find leaks, vulnerabilities
- Learn to code/hack
- Find cardable sites
- Escrow available 24/7
- 3,000+ confirmed sales/reviews
FraudGPT is a threat to businesses and individuals. The chatbot is easy to use and can be deployed quickly and efficiently. As a result, it could be used by cybercriminals to launch large-scale attacks.
Last week, an AI cybercrime tool called WormGPT surfaced on underground forums for launching sophisticated phishing and BEC attacks. Similar to FraudGPT, WormGPT operates without ethical boundaries, highlighting the danger of generative AI. It enables even inexperienced cybercriminals to launch swift and large-scale attacks without requiring advanced technical skills.
