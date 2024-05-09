UXLINK And Binance Collaborate On New Campaign, Offering Users 20M UXUY Points And Airdrop Rewards

In Brief UXLINK partnered with Binance Web3 Wallet to initiate a campaign designed to incentivize users for engaging in designated tasks.

Web3 social platform and infrastructure UXLINK (UXLINK) announced it has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s Web3 Wallet to initiate a campaign designed to incentivize users. Participants stand to receive 20 million UXUY points and UXLINK airdrop rewards for engaging in designated tasks.

The tasks entail downloading and linking the Binance Web3 Wallet and completion of daily check-ins over a consecutive 7-day period.

Participants will receive a daily check-in reward of 16 UXUY, with an added bonus of 4 UXUY for consecutive check-ins on the second day. However, the reward will revert to 16 UXUY if a day is missed. Moreover, an extra reward of 28 UXUY is granted for consecutively checking in over a span of 7 days.

Prior to undertaking the tasks, users are encouraged to set up the Binance Web3 Wallet, which functions as a self-custody cryptocurrency wallet integrated into the Binance application. Furthermore, users are required to start sending and receiving funds through the wallet, including transfers from the Binance exchange to the wallet. It is advisable to have approximately $10-$15 worth of ETH (Arb) in the wallet to fulfill the requirements of the Binance X UXLINK Airdrop Rewards campaign tasks.

Upon setting up, if the value of assets in the Binance Wallet falls below $10 USD, users will receive 5 UXUY. Conversely, users holding assets exceeding $10 USD will be rewarded with 25 UXUY.

UXLINK Unveils Plans For Inaugural Airdrop, Distributing UXLINK Tokens Alongside NFTs

UXLINK operates as a social platform based on Web3 groups that facilitates the creation and exchange of encrypted assets. Presently, UXLINK has over 5 million registered users, spanning over 90,000 groups. The platform sees approximately 800,000 daily active users of decentralized applications (DApps) and around 180,000 daily active users engaged in on-chain activities.

The UXLINK token operates as a governance token within the UXLINK ecosystem, granting the community authority in decision-making processes. As outlined by UXLINK tokenomics, 65% of tokens are designated for the community, 21.25% for investors, 8.75% for the team, and 5% for the treasury, ensuring equitable distribution. The total token supply remains capped at 1 billion tokens.

UXLINK unveiled plans to conduct its first airdrop last month. The airdrop will be segmented into four distinct levels, determined by odyssey and contributions to the UXLINK community. In addition, four sets of themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be distributed, with the community presently engaged in voting on the NFT theme words.

