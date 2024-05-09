ZKP-powered Infrastructure Protocol ZKBase Unveils Roadmap, Plans Testnet Launch In May

In Brief ZKBase aims to roll out its testnet in May, featuring comprehensive browser functionalities and DEX for swaps and liquidity pools.

Infrastructure protocol based on zero-knowledge proofs, ZKBase revealed its product roadmap. According to the outlined plan, the project aims to roll out its testnet in May, featuring comprehensive browser functionalities and decentralized exchange (DEX) for swaps and liquidity pools. Users will have the opportunity to explore these features extensively using test coins.

The mainnet launch is planned for mid-June, featuring wallet adaptation and a public blockchain browser to facilitate support for various types of smart contract operations. It will also include the full suite of ZKSwap functions and ZKMarket–a decentralized computing power market aimed at encouraging more providers to engage in mining activities, among other functionalities.

ZKSwap operates as a swap protocol built on zk-rollup technology. By leveraging zk-rollup, ZKSwap empowers DEX to offer users a seamless trading experience akin to centralized exchanges (CEX), simultaneously ensuring that users retain complete control over the funds.

Furthermore, as per the outlined timeline, the testnet development is slated to occur from April 15th to May 31st. Following this, there will be a period for testnet operation and mainnet preparation from June 1st to June 15th.

Moreover, during the project’s development, the ZKBase team will prioritize technology enhancement and marketing efforts. They will also focus on community building and forming partnerships with projects and enterprises within the Ethereum ecosystem.

ZKBase To Distribute $2500 Worth Of ZKB Tokens In Giveaway Alongside Testnet Launch

ZKBase primarily focuses on delivering scalability solutions for networks like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Its overarching goal is to establish a decentralized ecosystem spanning cross-chain functionality and Layer 2 blockchains. ZKBase has rolled out several offerings, encompassing ZKSpace (which includes DEX, ZNS, ZKSea, ZKSquare), ZKSwap (ZKSync), and ZKSwap (ZKFair). These products provide users with various services, such as DEXs, cross-chain bridges, Layer 2 payments, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and Layer 2 domain names.

Recently, ZKBase announced that in conjunction with the testnet debut, the project will host a giveaway, disbursing $2500 worth of ZKB tokens to 10 winners. To partake, users are prompted to engage by following the project on social media platform X, reacting to and sharing the post while tagging three friends, and submitting their ZKSync Era address.

