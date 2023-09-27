Meta Connect 2023: Mark Zuckerberg to Unveil AR/VR Investments, Quest 3 and AI Vision

by Agne Cimermanaite by Victor Dey In Brief Mark Zuckerberg is set to unveil his metaverse vision at Meta Connect, addressing the shift in investor focus from AR/VR to AI. With concerns over excessive metaverse spending, developers seek opportunities, while investors hope for signs of metaverse success.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is gearing up to provide a comprehensive update on his visionary approach to crafting the immersive metaverse, which he fervently believes represents the future of computing.

The revelation is set to take place at Meta Connect, the company’s annual event, where Zuckerberg’s announcements will illuminate his strategic response to the shifting landscape of investor interest – a transition from augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies to a resurging fascination with artificial intelligence.

What to Expect at Meta Connect 2023?

With past criticism over extensive metaverse spending, the stakes are high, and developers and investors are eager to assess the potential of new hardware devices, AI-powered virtual assistants, and the company’s ongoing metaverse initiatives. Extensive spending on the metaverse led to significant layoffs as Zuckerberg persisted in financing his vision.

Developers are keen to discover opportunities for creating applications for Meta’s latest hardware offerings, including the upcoming Quest VR headset that launches this fall. Meanwhile, investors are looking for signs that the company’s metaverse ambitions, which have incurred over $40 billion in losses since 2021, may eventually yield significant returns.

One key highlight of the event should revolve around AI-powered virtual assistants featuring distinctive personalities, which Meta plans to integrate into its applications.

However, Quest 3’s reveal is expected to be the centerpiece of the event. Meta teased Quest 3 as a thinner, more comfortable, and high-resolution mixed reality headset with a $499 price tag.

Ahead of the event, Meta also introduced mobile and web versions of its flagship social VR platform, Horizon Worlds.

The two-day Meta Connect begins on September 27 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. You can check the agenda here.

