  • Meta Connect 2023: Mark Zuckerberg to Unveil AR/VR Investments, Quest 3 and AI Vision
September 27, 2023

Meta Connect 2023: Mark Zuckerberg to Unveil AR/VR Investments, Quest 3 and AI Vision

by
Published: September 27, 2023 at 8:08 am Updated: September 27, 2023 at 8:09 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

Mark Zuckerberg is set to unveil his metaverse vision at Meta Connect, addressing the shift in investor focus from AR/VR to AI.

With concerns over excessive metaverse spending, developers seek opportunities, while investors hope for signs of metaverse success.

meta connect 2023

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is gearing up to provide a comprehensive update on his visionary approach to crafting the immersive metaverse, which he fervently believes represents the future of computing.

The revelation is set to take place at Meta Connect, the company’s annual event, where Zuckerberg’s announcements will illuminate his strategic response to the shifting landscape of investor interest – a transition from augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies to a resurging fascination with artificial intelligence.

What to Expect at Meta Connect 2023?

With past criticism over extensive metaverse spending, the stakes are high, and developers and investors are eager to assess the potential of new hardware devices, AI-powered virtual assistants, and the company’s ongoing metaverse initiatives. Extensive spending on the metaverse led to significant layoffs as Zuckerberg persisted in financing his vision.

Developers are keen to discover opportunities for creating applications for Meta’s latest hardware offerings, including the upcoming Quest VR headset that launches this fall. Meanwhile, investors are looking for signs that the company’s metaverse ambitions, which have incurred over $40 billion in losses since 2021, may eventually yield significant returns.

One key highlight of the event should revolve around AI-powered virtual assistants featuring distinctive personalities, which Meta plans to integrate into its applications.

However, Quest 3’s reveal is expected to be the centerpiece of the event. Meta teased Quest 3 as a thinner, more comfortable, and high-resolution mixed reality headset with a $499 price tag.

Ahead of the event, Meta also introduced mobile and web versions of its flagship social VR platform, Horizon Worlds.

The two-day Meta Connect begins on September 27 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. You can check the agenda here.

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies from the University of Amsterdam and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, “Open Cages,” where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

Agne Cimermanaite
Agne Cimermanaite

Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity
News Report Technology
Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity
by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses
Business News Report Technology
Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses
by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing
Business News Report
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing
by Agne Cimermanaite
September 27, 2023
9 Best AI Instant Video Translators in 2023: Compared
AI Wiki Business Technology
9 Best AI Instant Video Translators in 2023: Compared
by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
