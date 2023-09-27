SCBX and Hashed Announce Partnership to Propel Web3 Technology Innovation

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief SCBX and Hashed today unveiled a strategic partnership to drive innovation and adoption of Web3 technology.

SCBX Public Company Limited (SCBX) and Hashed today unveiled a strategic partnership. SCBX, Thailand’s foremost fintech group’s parent company, and Hashed, a global leader in Web3 venture capital, are combining forces to drive innovation in Web3 technology, signifying SCBX’s shift towards becoming a true technology entity with a strong focus on blockchain and AI.

Aiming for Broader Web3 Adoption

This union intends to boost research and development in emerging Web3 technology trends for wider public market adoption. SCBX and Hashed have aligned their visions, underlined by a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to explore Web3 technology’s potential across various business sectors.

Hashed will use its innovative hub, ShardLab, to test Web3 technologies. This includes account abstraction and experimental pilots across various sectors. They aim to explore blockchain and other Web3 advancements.



A key highlight of this partnership is a jointly funded research and development project.

Both SCBX and Hashed will pool resources. The goal is to blend blockchain innovations into SCBX’s affiliates and services. This effort aims to deliver both innovative and practical value through the inclusion of Web3 technology.

Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO & Managing Partner of Hashed, emphasized Hashed’s pivotal role in SCBX’s transformative journey towards adopting Web3 technology across Southeast Asia.

“This partnership amalgamates the expertise of a reputable institution with the technological and philosophical foundations of Web3. I am confident that this partnership will significantly nurture the growth of the Web3 ecosystem, extending its influence not only across Southeast Asia but also on a global scale,” said Seojoon Kim.

SCBX and Hashed will also organize a series of conferences and events centered around Web3 education and business networking, alongside specialized talent boot camps in Thailand and Southeast Asia. These initiatives aim to establish connections and foster collaboration and contributions to the blockchain industry’s overall advancement.

Milestone for SCBX and Hashed

Leveraging SCBX’s standing in the Thai financial sector and Hashed’s expertise in Web3 technology, the partnership is ready to make significant headway. It targets advancements in decentralized technology and innovation.



The united efforts of SCBX and Hashed aim to bolster Web3 mass adoption. Additionally, it focuses on the continued growth of the global Web3 ecosystem.

“SCBX’s key milestone is to establish itself as a leading regional financial technology group. To achieve this goal, it is crucial for the company to conduct new experiments and transition into a technology-focused entity. Through this partnership, we will collaborate on research and development of cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of finance,” said Dr. Arak Sutivong, Deputy CEO of SCBX.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti