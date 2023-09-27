  • Metaverse Post
  • SCBX and Hashed Announce Partnership to Propel Web3 Technology Innovation
Business Markets News Report
September 27, 2023

SCBX and Hashed Announce Partnership to Propel Web3 Technology Innovation

by
Published: September 27, 2023 at 7:36 am Updated: September 27, 2023 at 7:36 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

SCBX and Hashed today unveiled a strategic partnership to drive innovation and adoption of Web3 technology.

SCBX and Hashed Announce a Strategic Partnership to Propel Web3 Technology Innovation

SCBX Public Company Limited (SCBX) and Hashed today unveiled a strategic partnership. SCBX, Thailand’s foremost fintech group’s parent company, and Hashed, a global leader in Web3 venture capital, are combining forces to drive innovation in Web3 technology, signifying SCBX’s shift towards becoming a true technology entity with a strong focus on blockchain and AI.

Aiming for Broader Web3 Adoption

This union intends to boost research and development in emerging Web3 technology trends for wider public market adoption. SCBX and Hashed have aligned their visions, underlined by a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to explore Web3 technology’s potential across various business sectors.

Hashed will use its innovative hub, ShardLab, to test Web3 technologies. This includes account abstraction and experimental pilots across various sectors. They aim to explore blockchain and other Web3 advancements.

A key highlight of this partnership is a jointly funded research and development project.

Both SCBX and Hashed will pool resources. The goal is to blend blockchain innovations into SCBX’s affiliates and services. This effort aims to deliver both innovative and practical value through the inclusion of Web3 technology.

Simon Seojoon Kim, CEO & Managing Partner of Hashed, emphasized Hashed’s pivotal role in SCBX’s transformative journey towards adopting Web3 technology across Southeast Asia.

“This partnership amalgamates the expertise of a reputable institution with the technological and philosophical foundations of Web3. I am confident that this partnership will significantly nurture the growth of the Web3 ecosystem, extending its influence not only across Southeast Asia but also on a global scale,” said Seojoon Kim.

SCBX and Hashed will also organize a series of conferences and events centered around Web3 education and business networking, alongside specialized talent boot camps in Thailand and Southeast Asia. These initiatives aim to establish connections and foster collaboration and contributions to the blockchain industry’s overall advancement.

Milestone for SCBX and Hashed

Leveraging SCBX’s standing in the Thai financial sector and Hashed’s expertise in Web3 technology, the partnership is ready to make significant headway. It targets advancements in decentralized technology and innovation.

The united efforts of SCBX and Hashed aim to bolster Web3 mass adoption. Additionally, it focuses on the continued growth of the global Web3 ecosystem.

“SCBX’s key milestone is to establish itself as a leading regional financial technology group. To achieve this goal, it is crucial for the company to conduct new experiments and transition into a technology-focused entity. Through this partnership, we will collaborate on research and development of cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of finance,” said Dr. Arak Sutivong, Deputy CEO of SCBX.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023

Web3 Security Incidents Led to $890 Million Losses in Q3 2023: Report

by Victor Dey
September 27, 2023

Kneron Raises $49M to Accelerate AI Deployment for Autonomous Vehicles

by Cindy Tan
September 26, 2023

Oboard Launches OKR Data Management Software for Jira to Fuel Business Intelligence

by Victor Dey
September 26, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023

Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses

by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023

OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing

by Agne Cimermanaite
September 27, 2023

Cloudflare to Deploy NVIDIA GPUs on Edge, Partners with Microsoft and Hugging Face

by Cindy Tan
September 27, 2023

CGV Research: Telegram Open Network’s (TON) Technological Advancements and Future Prospects

TL;DR TON’s Past In 2018, founders of Telegram — the Durov brothers, began exploring blockchain solutions suitable ...

Know More

20 Most Underrated AI Startups in 2023: Ranked by Funding

AI remains a constant focal point for investors and entrepreneurs alike. While the spotlight often falls on ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community

Read More

Read more
Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity
News Report Technology
Meta Introduces 28 AI Characters and AI Studio for Expanded Creativity
by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses
Business News Report Technology
Meta Unveils Impressive AI Integration Across Services, from Generative Emu Model to Smart Glasses
by Damir Yalalov
September 27, 2023
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing
Business News Report
OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Capabilities with Web Browsing
by Agne Cimermanaite
September 27, 2023
Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) Launches New Industry-First Stake to Mine Crypto Project
Sponsored Markets
Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) Launches New Industry-First Stake to Mine Crypto Project
by Gregory Pudovsky
September 27, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.