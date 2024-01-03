Intel to Launch ‘Articul8 AI’, an Independent Generative AI Venture Backed by DigitalBridge

Semiconductor giant Intel today announced the establishment of a novel autonomous entity dedicated to advancing its generative AI software endeavors. Tentatively named Articul8 AI (pronounced “Articulate AI”), the new AI venture is reportedly being financially backed by DigitalBridge Group — a digital-centric asset manager.

Other investors for the strategic initiative include Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures and Zain Group. Articul8 will have an autonomous board of directors with Intel’s role as a shareholder.

Intel’s strategic move to birth Articul8 aligns with its overarching strategy of seeking external capital for specific business units. Recently, the company unveiled its latest line of computer chips, branded as ‘Gaudi3,’ targeted specifically at generative AI software workloads. Intel’s venture into AI innovation traces back to 2019, marked by its acquisition of chip developer Habana Labs, serving as the genesis for the Gaudi series.

In addition to the AI-centric Gaudi3, the company had also revealed customized Core Ultra chips for Windows laptops and PCs, alongside the fifth-generation Xeon server chips.

Aims to Bolster Data Security with AI

Articul8 AI has reportedly originated from collaborative efforts between Intel and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in the realm of corporate AI technology. Articul8 AI, not slated for public trading, represents an evolution of Intel’s innovative work.

Leveraging an in-house supercomputer, Intel has developed a generative AI system adept at analyzing text and images through a fusion of open-source and proprietary technologies. Moreover, Intel has adapted the system for integration into BCG’s data centers, a strategic move aimed at addressing privacy and security concerns.

Arun Subramaniyan, the upcoming CEO of Articul8, previously served as the vice president and general manager of Intel’s data center and AI group. He emphasized a widespread unease about relying on major cloud computing entities for AI applications, citing concerns about the security of sensitive data. Additionally, pervasive worries surround the rising costs linked to the widespread adoption of AI systems.

According to Reuters, Subramaniyan elucidated Articul8’s mission stating, “We’ve been really trying to address the biggest gap in generative AI today, which is that building a proof of concept is easy, but getting things into production and doing it safely and in a cost sustainable way is really what is missing.”

As the tech giant pushes the boundaries of AI, it simultaneously aims to reshape conventional notions surrounding data security, privacy and the viability of AI deployment in a cost-conscious landscape. The partnership with DigitalBridge and a diverse cohort of investors underscores Intel’s resolute pursuit of redefining the contours of technological evolution.

