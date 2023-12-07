News Report Technology
December 07, 2023

AMD Projects $2 Billion Sales in 2024, Launches Chips for Generative AI and Supercomputers

by
Published: December 07, 2023 at 3:20 am Updated: December 07, 2023 at 3:20 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 07, 2023 at 3:20 am

In Brief

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) launched its new generation of AI chips MI300 and said it expects $2 billion in sales by 2024.

AMD Projects $2 Billion Sales in 2024, Launches Chips for Generative AI and Supercomputers

American Semiconductor company, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) launched a new generation of AI chips on Wednesday, estimating the market for its data center artificial intelligence processors to reach $45 billion this year, a significant increase from the company’s $30 billion estimate in June.

According to the company, it expects $2 billion in sales by 2024.

The company has a “significant” supply of AI chips for the next year, well surpassing the $2 billion mark, said Lisa Su, CEO of AMD during a press briefing.  Su emphasized the considerable demand, stating, “So there’s a lot of supply that we have – let’s call it reserved – and we have a lot of customers, well above the $2 billion as well.”

The semiconductor giant has introduced two new AI data center chips in their MI300 lineup – AMD Instinct MI300X and AMD Instinct™ MI300A.

With the AMD launch of new processors, company executives also highlighted the surging demand for AI chips. The company anticipates the data center AI chip market to grow to approximately $400 billion by 2027.

New AI Chips to Challenge Nvidia’s Dominance

Several analysts estimate that Nvidia currently holds about 80% of the AI chip market, factoring in custom processors from companies like Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft. Although Nvidia doesn’t disclose specific AI revenue, a substantial portion is attributed to the company’s data center segment.

In contrast, AMD’s MI300 series positions itself as a competitor to Nvidia’s flagship AI processors. AMD also revealed an updated version of the software required to deploy these AI chips.

The first chip is designed for generative AI applications, while the second chip is tailored for supercomputers. The MI300X, the generative AI processor, features advanced high-bandwidth memory to enhance performance.

“AMD Instinct MI300 Series accelerators are designed with our most advanced technologies, delivering leadership performance, and will be in large scale cloud and enterprise deployments,” said Victor Peng, president of AMD.

“By leveraging our leadership hardware, software and open ecosystem approach, cloud providers, OEMs and ODMs are bringing to market technologies that empower enterprises to adopt and deploy AI-powered solutions,” Peng added.

AMD’s recent launch of the MI300 series signifies a significant leap in the competitive AI chip market. With a projected $45 billion market for data center AI processors in 2023 and a sales target of $2 billion by 2024, AMD has set its ambitions high to challenge Nvidia’s dominance.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

“Future of Bitcoin Mining Relies on AI and IoT Integration” reveals Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether

by Victor Dey
December 06, 2023

Elixir Games Acquires LitLab Games to Boost Web3 Gaming Portfolio

by Victor Dey
December 06, 2023

Twitch to Shutdown South Korea Operations in 2024 Due to High Network Fees

by Kumar Gandharv
December 06, 2023

Sky Mavis and Foonie Magus Partner to Launch Web3 God Game ‘Apeiron’ on Ronin

by Victor Dey
December 05, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Google Launches Gemini, a Powerful Generative AI Model Challenging ChatGPT’s Dominance

by Kumar Gandharv
December 07, 2023

Robinhood Expands to Europe with Commission-Free Crypto Trading App

by Nik Asti
December 07, 2023

Seattle Court Approves Guilty Plea of Ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

by Nik Asti
December 07, 2023

Sotheby’s to Auction First-Ever Bitcoin Ordinals Art Collection by Shroomtoshi

by Nik Asti
December 06, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Google Launches Gemini, a Powerful Generative AI Model Challenging ChatGPT’s Dominance
News Report Technology
Google Launches Gemini, a Powerful Generative AI Model Challenging ChatGPT’s Dominance
by Kumar Gandharv
December 7, 2023
Robinhood Expands to Europe with Commission-Free Crypto Trading App
Business News Report
Robinhood Expands to Europe with Commission-Free Crypto Trading App
by Nik Asti
December 7, 2023
Seattle Court Approves Guilty Plea of Ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Markets News Report
Seattle Court Approves Guilty Plea of Ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
by Nik Asti
December 7, 2023
Sotheby’s to Auction First-Ever Bitcoin Ordinals Art Collection by Shroomtoshi
Business Markets News Report
Sotheby’s to Auction First-Ever Bitcoin Ordinals Art Collection by Shroomtoshi
by Nik Asti
December 6, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.