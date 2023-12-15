Intel Unveils Gaudi3 Chips for Generative AI Workloads, to Launch in 2024

Intel introduced a range of new computer chips, that will go by the name ‘Gaudi3’ — specifically designed for generative AI software workloads. Scheduled for launch next year, with Gaudi3 Intel’s intends to compete with counterparts from Nvidia and AMD, both major players in the realm of AI model empowerment.

Although details about Gaudi3 remain somewhat scant, it is anticipated to rival Nvidia’s H100 and AMD’s upcoming MI300X, set to be shipped to customers in 2024.

“We’ve been seeing the excitement with generative AI, the star of the show for 2023,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, while announcing Gaudi3 along with other chips focused on AI applications.

“We think the AI PC will be the star of the show for the upcoming year,” Gelsinger added. And that’s where Intel’s new Core Ultra processors, also announced on Thursday, will come into play.

Intel‘s foray into AI innovation dates to 2019, marked by its acquisition of chip developer Habana Labs, which laid the foundation for the Gaudi series. Beyond the AI-centric Gaudi3, Intel also announced the Core Ultra chips tailored for Windows laptops and PCs, along with the fifth-generation Xeon server chips.

In a groundbreaking move, Intel, the renowned global technology leader, unveiled its cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra mobile processors during the “AI Everywhere” event held on Thursday. This latest innovation is poised to revolutionize power efficiency, computing capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) experiences within the realm of laptops.

According to Intel, its Core Ultra mobile processors are now readily available for consumers worldwide, both in physical retail stores and through online platforms. In collaboration with major industry players including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and other prominent brands, Intel will showcase these high-performance processors across a vast array of more than 230 AI-powered personal computers (PCs).

“The launch of Intel Core Ultra represents the unmatched scale and speed at which Intel is enabling AI on the PC. By 2028, AI PCs will comprise 80% of the PC market and together with our vast ecosystem of hardware and software partners, Intel is best positioned to deliver this next generation of computing,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of Client Computing Group at Intel.

Tech Giants Compete for Dominance in Generative AI Market

Last month, chip conglomerate Nvidia revealed its latest graphics processing unit (GPU) H200, specifically engineered to streamline AI processing workloads. After the launch, Nvidia’s stocks witnessed a 0.6% increase, signaling the tech industry’s notable interest in the company’s advancements in AI hardware technology.

Now, Intel launching chips specifically designed for generative AI is making sense of this growing market and underscores a broader trend among traditional processor manufacturers, exemplified by rivals AMD and Qualcomm, realigning their product portfolios in response to the escalating demand driven by AI models.

While the Core Ultra chips may not have the same level of power as those running chatbots like ChatGPT without an internet connection, they excel in handling smaller tasks, such as powering Zoom’s background-blurring feature.

Simultaneously, Intel’s fifth-generation Xeon processors, integral to servers utilized by large organizations and cloud companies, were also introduced. While specific pricing details were not disclosed, preceding Xeon models were known to command a significant price point.

Typically paired with Nvidia GPUs in systems for training and deploying generative AI, these processors are particularly optimized for inferencing -the less power-intensive phase of deploying an AI model.

