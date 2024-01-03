Bitcoin Adoption Soars: Over One Million Now Hold 1BTC in Their Wallets, a 20% Surge from Last Year

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief The Bitcoin network has seen a surge in the number of investors, with the count of unique addresses holding at least 1 BTC growing by 20%.

The Bitcoin (BTC) network has seen a surge in the number of investors seeking a larger stake, with the count of unique addresses holding at least 1 BTC growing by 20%, surpassing the one million mark, as per a report from AltIndex – a data platform for crypto insights.

It further reveals a substantial uptick in the number of Bitcoin addresses in profit, with almost 90% of addresses experiencing gains last week of December 2023, an astounding 40% increase compared to the same period a year ago.

BTC began 2023 just above $16,000 but continued rising as the year progressed.

Bitcoin kicked off 2024 on a high note, exceeding $45,000 for the first time since April 6, 2022. The cryptocurrency’s remarkable resurgence has defied skeptics who predicted a gloomy future for the crypto market, with its price witnessing an impressive year-over-year surge of nearly 160%, making it the best-performing asset of the past year.

The driving force behind Bitcoin’s recent rally can be attributed to a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) among specific traders in the United States and Europe. This surge in buying activity commenced on January 1, 2024, and has been fueled by heightened expectations of the approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC’s decision on the spot Bitcoin ETF is eagerly awaited, with reports suggesting that 14 asset managers might receive notifications about the potential approval of their applications as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, ahead of the January 10 deadline. The anticipated approval is seen as a significant catalyst for attracting further institutional investment into the cryptocurrency sector.

Bitcoin’s price movement aligns with a broader market trend, where other tokens, notably Ethereum, have also experienced gains, with a 2.6% increase in Ethereum’s trading value. This positive momentum is likely to persist as the market anticipates the potential approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF, signaling renewed confidence in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Asia Emerging as a Bright Crypto Spot

While the U.S. grapples with crypto regulations, Asia is emerging as a leading hub for cryptocurrency development and adoption. Cities such as Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila and Kuala Lumpur, along with several large Indian cities, are witnessing the growth of developer communities and thriving Web3 scenes.

Government support and enterprise adoption in the region, coupled with events like Token2049 in Singapore, indicate a fertile ground for the next bull market in the cryptocurrency sector.

As Bitcoin continues its ascent, the cryptocurrency market appears to be entering a new phase of growth, driven by institutional interest, regulatory developments and the increasing prominence of Asia as a key player in the crypto landscape.



Investors and enthusiasts alike are closely watching the SEC’s decision, as it has the potential to shape the trajectory of the entire cryptocurrency market in the coming months.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv