December 22, 2023

Microsoft to End Windows 10 Support, After Discontinuing its ‘Mixed Reality’ Feature

Published: December 22, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Microsoft is terminating support for its Windows 10 operating system and discontinued its “mixed reality” feature for Windows.

Microsoft announced two back-to-back decisions of terminating support for its Windows 10 operating system by October 2025, and discontinuation of its “mixed reality” feature for Windows, a technology that integrated augmented and virtual reality functionalities for certain hardware devices and software applications.

According to a report by Canalys Research, Microsoft’s decision to stop supporting Windows 10 could impact around 240 million personal computers (PCs) and estimates that the electronic waste generated from these PCs could weigh a staggering 480 million kilograms, equivalent to the weight of 320,000 cars.

The cessation of support for Windows 10 is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy, with the next generation of the operating system, Windows 11, expected to incorporate advanced artificial intelligence technology into PCs.

Microsoft, however, has outlined a plan to offer security updates for Windows 10 devices until October 2028, albeit at an undisclosed annual cost.

As of now, Microsoft has not responded to inquiries regarding the environmental impact of disposing of devices incompatible with Windows 11.

Microsoft Shelves Mixed Reality Feature

Introduced through a Windows 10 update in 2017, the mixed reality portal app served as a gateway for users to explore augmented and virtual reality experiences on their personal computers, utilizing compatible VR headsets.

The term “mixed reality” in Microsoft’s context refers to software that seamlessly combines elements of both augmented and virtual reality. Augmented reality enhances real-world images with overlays of text, sounds, graphics, and video, providing users with an enriched sensory experience. On the other hand, virtual reality immerses users in computer-generated environments, creating a simulated reality.

Microsoft officially announced the discontinuation of the Windows mixed reality feature, stating, “Windows mixed reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.”

This move follows a previous report by Business Insider last year, revealing Microsoft’s decision to abandon plans for the HoloLens 3. This decision has raised speculation about the potential end of the augmented reality headset line in its existing form.

The discontinuation of the mixed reality feature aligns with Microsoft’s strategic shifts in the realm of augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs.

Kumar Gandharv
